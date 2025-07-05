Georgia Bulldogs Four-Star Safety Shading Texas Longhorns?
Texas native and four-star defensive back Chase Calicut announced his decision to join the Georgia Bulldogs last Friday, choosing the defending SEC champions over the Texas Longhorns. Now that Calicut has declared his decision, he does not want the Longhorns -- and other teams -- to forget what they potentially missed out on.
Calicut took to X on Thursday, posting a picture of himself dressed head to toe in Georgia gear with a short caption:
"The best in Texas leave Texas. Remember that!" Calicut wrote.
Calicut, who is from Houston, had narrowed his final decision down to either the Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines or the Longhorns, with the Bulldogs coming out on top. The standout defensive back now joins an impressive 2026 recruiting class for Georgia that is ranked second in the country by 247Sports.
What Georgia is Getting in Chace Calicut
Calicut stands at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and helped North Shore High School in Houston to a 14-1 record on the season. He is touted for his athleticism on the field and his versatility on the defensive side of the ball.
"Possesses significant frame length that aids in tackling ability, catch-point window crowding, and long-term physical upside," 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. "Projects to the high-major level as a possible back-seven chameleon whose specific positional home is TBD at this stage. Owns the traits to become an eventual impact defender with NFL Draft potential."
Despite labeling himself as the "best" in Texas, Calicut ranks as the No. 13 safety in the nation and the No. 23-ranked player in the state of Texas. On3 has a similar evaluation, ranking Calicut as the No. 15 cornerback nationally and the No. 19-ranked player in the Lone Star State.
Texas offered Calicut before the Bulldogs, extending its official offer in January this past year. Georgia's offer would not come until a few months later, officially offering Calicut in late April.
Calicut would later take official visits to both schools in June, visiting Athens on June 6 and more recently visiting the Forty Acres on June 20. Other schools Calicut visited were the Michigan Wolverines and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Calicut is now one of 19 four-stars committed to Georgia and one of 27 commits overall. Currently USC is the only program ahead of Georgia in the 247Sports' 2026 recruiting class rankings. Texas, missing out on Calicut, ranks 12th in the nation with 17 overall commitments in the 2026 class.