Texas Longhorns Transfers Receive Ratings for EA Sports College Football 26
Full player ratings for EA Sports College Football 26 are being publicized in anticipation of the video game's release only days from now.
Anthony Hill Jr. and Colin Simmons, at 95 and 93 respectively, lead the way for the Texas Longhorns as top 10 defensive players in the game. Hill and Simmons were named 2025 Walter Camp First-Team Preseason All-Americans on Tuesday. Michael Taaffe, a 9 overall, is part of the preseason second-team.
But going down Texas' list of players ahead of the game's July 10 release, some of the names that stand out are recent additions to the Longhorns from other programs. Texas brought in 11 players through the portal, its transfer class ranking 25th. With these players ready to make an impact in Austin, here are the Longhorns' five top-rated transfers in EA Sports' game:
Jack Endries (TE) - 90
After three years with the California Golden Bears, Endries becomes the Longhorns' new starting tight end, with Gunnar Helm off to the NFL. A former walk-on, he redshirted his first season at Cal, then playing a vital role in its offense over the past two years, starting 13 games both seasons and leading the team in receptions and yards in 2024.
Endries was labeled Cal's "Mr. Dependable" in an October 2024 article from The Mercury News, and he will be expected to maintain that identity at Texas as a safety blanket for Arch Manning.
Jack Bouwmeester (P) - 84
Bouwmeester, who is from Australia, arrives in Austin after three seasons with Utah. The past two years, Bouwmeester averaged 45.5 and 44.7 yards per punt for the Utes, above that of Texas's previous punter Michael Kern (41.6 yards per punt) and in a larger sample size.
The grad transfer is tied for the third highest rating among punters in the game.
Emmett Mosley V (WR) - 84
Alongside Endries, Mosley is another exciting addition to Texas's pass-catching corps. Across nine games in his freshman year at Stanford, Mosley collected 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns. His standout performance came in a Week 12 upset win over Louisville, in which he had 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
With his eight contested catches last season, Mosley trailed only Jeremiah Smith in that stat among Power Four true freshman, per Pro Football Focus. Texas has a loaded young receiver room, but Mosley should not have a problem creating a spot for himself.
Cole Brevard (DT) - 83
Brevard joins the Longhorns from the Purdue Boilermakers, who went 1-11 in 2024. In the redshirt senior, Texas gets a defensive tackle with a boatload of experience, as Brevard played in 37 career games and made 23 starts at Purdue.
Brevard was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2024, and Texas will hope he can fill the gap at nose tackle left by pro-turned players.
Mason Shipley (K) - 82
In its recovery from a very shaky season at the kicker position, Texas landed Shipley to be its new field goal specialist. For the Texas State Bobcats last season, Shipley went 15-19 on field goals and showed his skill from deeper range -- he went 4-5 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards and 2-3 on 50+ yarders. As a result, he is expected to be an upgrade from Bert Auburn, who went 16-25 on field goals in 2024, specifically struggling on attempts from 40 yards and longer.
Shipley is tied for the seventh highest rating among kickers in College Football 26.
Here are the remainder of ratings for Texas' transfers:
Hero Kanu (DT) - 81
Travis Shaw (DT) - 81
Brad Spence (MLB) - 79
Maraad Watson (DT) - 78
Lavon Johnson (DT) - 76
Matthew Caldwell (QB) - not in game
Texas' transfers will see their first action in the burnt orange against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.