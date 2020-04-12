Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 10, 2009

A disappointing last couple of seasons at the Forty Acres has us all reminiscing of better times. Throughout its 118 year history, the University of Texas football program has always been among the top programs in the country. Since 1893, the Horns have compiled four national championships and five unclaimed national titles. The latest of which came in 2005, when Vince Young led the Horns to a 41-38 win against USC to win the Rose Bowl. Along with ‘ships, Texas has 32 conference titles spanning across three different conferences. The Forty Acres has served as a breeding ground for 345 players selected in the 83 NFL Drafts to date, proving that Texas Football is one of the premier programs in the nation. With this impressive reputation in mind, here are the top ten Texas Football teams in program history.

No. 10, 2009 (13-1, 8-0 Big 12)

Led by Coach Mack Brown, the Longhorns finished the 2009 season with a 13–1 overall record, and 8–0 in Big 12 play. A signature win situated in the Cotton Bowl, when the Horns were able to defeat No. 20 ranked Oklahoma, 16-13. Things kept getting better, as the Longhorns clinched the Big 12 title, defeating Nebraska 13-12.

Quarterback, Colt Mccoy, came back for his senior season to try to lead Texas to its fifth national title. He got the opportunity to do just that against head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2009-10 BCS National Championship. Hopes quickly vanished, as Colt McCoy left the game on the first offensive drive with a right shoulder injury. Alabama would end up cruising to the finish line, winning the game 37-21.

While it wasn’t the ideal finish, it’s impossible to ignore how great of a season it ended up being for the Horns.

