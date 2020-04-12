LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 10, 2009

Tomer Barazani

A disappointing last couple of seasons at the Forty Acres has us all reminiscing of better times. Throughout its 118 year history, the University of Texas football program has always been among the top programs in the country. Since 1893, the Horns have compiled four national championships and five unclaimed national titles. The latest of which came in 2005, when Vince Young led the Horns to a 41-38 win against USC to win the Rose Bowl. Along with ‘ships, Texas has 32 conference titles spanning across three different conferences. The Forty Acres has served as a breeding ground for 345 players selected in the 83 NFL Drafts to date, proving that Texas Football is one of the premier programs in the nation. With this impressive reputation in mind, here are the top ten Texas Football teams in program history.

No. 10, 2009 (13-1, 8-0 Big 12)

Led by Coach Mack Brown, the Longhorns finished the 2009 season with a 13–1 overall record, and 8–0 in Big 12 play. A signature win situated in the Cotton Bowl, when the Horns were able to defeat No. 20 ranked Oklahoma, 16-13. Things kept getting better, as the Longhorns clinched the Big 12 title, defeating Nebraska 13-12.

Quarterback, Colt Mccoy, came back for his senior season to try to lead Texas to its fifth national title. He got the opportunity to do just that against head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2009-10 BCS National Championship. Hopes quickly vanished, as Colt McCoy left the game on the first offensive drive with a right shoulder injury. Alabama would end up cruising to the finish line, winning the game 37-21.

While it wasn’t the ideal finish, it’s impossible to ignore how great of a season it ended up being for the Horns.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Top Safety in Louisiana

Texas has extended an offer to exciting Louisiana athlete Jacoby Mathews

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Red-Hot Houston Area LB

Texas was one of seven schools to offer Harold Perkins in a two-day period

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Cornerback

The Denton Guyer defender is currently considered a heavy Texas A&M lean by most experts

Chris Dukes

These College Football Programs Are the Modern ‘U’ for Each Position

SI crunched 10 years’ worth of data on which colleges put players in the NFL, and what those players accomplish once they get there. Based solely on the numbers, here are the programs that have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U’ at eight different positions.

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 1, Vince Young

Young lived up to the hype, becoming one of the greatest college football players of all time

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Make Two More Early Top 25 Rankings

Hype continues to build for the Longhorns going into the 2020-21 season

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Favorites to Land Four-Star Cornerback

Dallas-area cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem released a list of top 10 schools that included the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Metroplex OLB

South Oak Cliff's Jaydon Williams is raw, but has tremendous upside

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 2, Sergio Kindle

The former five-star recruit was a standout during his time on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Las Vegas Pass Rusher

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 outside linebacker Cyrus Moss.

Chris Dukes