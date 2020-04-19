Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 5, 1969

The historic 1969 championship season will always be in the hearts of longhorn fans. Texas threw out one of the most talented rosters in history, led by a lethal running attack, featuring Jim Bertelsen, Steve Worster, Ted Koy, Bobby Callison and Billy Dale. Under center, James Street came out for his last season wearing burnt orange.

Texas was crushing teams every single week, especially on the defensive side of the ball, allowing an average of 226 yards per game. Texas also had an impressive 27 interceptions and only allowed six rushing touchdowns. Did I forget to mention that Texas also had one of the best kickers in program history, Happy Feller?

While Texas breezed through most of their opponents, there was one game that turned some heads. No. 1 Texas traveled down to Fayetteville to face off against the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks. In one of the more anticipated games in history, Texas was down 14-0 at the end of three quarters. With president Richard Nixon in attendance, Texas flipped the narrative in the fourth quarter, beating Arkansas 15-14. Texas went on to beat No. 9 Notre Dame and win yet another national title and Southwest Conference Championship.

The 1969 season was also the season that the team finally broke the color barrier, when freshman Julius Whittier joined the team. Today, Whittier is in the Longhorn Hall of Honor. Overall, it was a dream season for the entire Longhorn Nation.