Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 9, Tray Allen

As a top tier athlete in high school, things are pretty simple. You go to classes, compete against average opponents and graduate.

The transition from high school ball to college can seem simple for most top recruits. Unfortunately for Tray Allen, this change resulted in one of Texas’s biggest offensive line recruit busts in history.

As a first-team All-America selection senior from South Grand Prairie, Tray Allen was rated as the nation’s top offensive guard recruit in the 2007 cycle. In his ESPN scouting report profile, a source describes him as a player who “shows the ability to be able to play anywhere along the offensive line and excel.”

Allen received offers from top programs all over the country including Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, and Texas. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior decided to take his talents and high expectations to the Forty Acres.

As a true freshman Allen appeared in nine games at tackle and on special teams. It was an unexpected slow start for the five star recruit. By his sophomore season, the lack of development from the young man became apparent to the coaching staff.

Injuries plagued Allen's next three seasons. He mostly contributed on special teams. The most notable injury occurred in 2010 when Allen injured his foot which held him out for the whole season.

The Dallas native ended his five-year career having played in 44 total career games. He graduated in December 2011 with a degree in physical culture and sports and youth and community studies.