Everything the Longhorns Said After 70-35 Win Over Texas Tech

Horns Talk: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says ‘we’ve got work to do’ after 70-35 win against Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns put on a show Saturday afternoon at DKR and defeated Texas Tech 70-35.

Casey Thompson and the offense were firing on all cylinders. Additionally, true freshman Xavier Worthy shined, finishing with 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the Longhorns’ blowout win, head coach Steve Sarkisian continued to emphasize that the team still has much more ‘work to do’.

The Longhorns’ defense gave up some big plays, and it will have to tighten things up before Texas travels to Fort Worth to face TCU on Saturday.

Now let's hear the Horns talk:

Sarkisian on the win:

“I’ve been talking all week about the way we prepared and the intent in which we practiced. The cool part for me as a coach is that it showed up at the start of the game, in the first half. These guys can recognize that when you focus and you prepare, and there’s real intention in what you do throughout the week, it carries over to the game.

Sarkisian on the offensive line:

“Obviously, offensively, I think our offensive line played a really good offensive game against a disruptive defense. I thought we got the football and ran it well. I thought we were efficient in the passing game.”

Sarkisian on the defensive performance:

“All in all, I thought we were disruptive defensively. The plan was to make them as one-dimensional as we could and force them to throw it. The unfortunate thing defensively is that we lost a bit of our mental intensity and the ball got over our heads.”

Thompson on his offensive success:

“It’s exciting. I think that it shows the ability to not get complacent. Obviously, we had a good game last week, but like I said, every week there’s things we can do better and there’s things we can clean up. Our mindset was to be able to start fast and attack these guys and play with tempo. Also, we dominated the run game”.

Thompson on Worthy’s special performance:

“Xavier, he’s a great player. What I like about him the most is that he is a great competitor. I have never seen him be fearful or scared at all. He doesn’t back down to any challenge.”

Cornerback Josh Thompson on his interception:

"I’ve been reading that on film. I do a lot of film study, when his eyes looked, that’s when I went. That’s why I triggered so fast."

Next up, the Longhorns will look to carry the momentum through their upcoming matchup on Saturday, October 2 against TCU.

