2023 QB Arch Manning Is Reportedly Down To These 2 Schools

The nation's most desired recruit looks to be down to these two schools

Arch Manning might be the most coveted recruit in the entire country, regardless of position or classification, and the Longhorns have been one of many top programs, along with Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, and Georgia to make him a priority.

However, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Brooks Austin, Manning looks to have narrowed his list to just two schools -- Georgia and the University of Texas.

Per Austin:

"Things seem to be shaping up to be a race between Georgia and Texas at this moment in his recruitment and things could come to a close pretty quickly with Manning, according to sources."

Manning is coming off of a visit to Athens on the weekend of September 18, where he watched the Bulldogs throttle the South Carolina Gamecocks 40-13 at Sanford Stadium.

By all accounts, though, the Longhorns have also made a serious impression on the NFL Legacy.

“(Steve Sarkisian and AJ Milwee) are just good guys, laid back people, personable, it’s easy to talk to them,” Manning told 247Sports of the Longhorns. “Explosive offense.”

The offense in Austin is indeed explosive, ranking third in the nation in scoring (46.8 ppg), seventh in rushing (267.75 ypg), and 18th in total offense (487.5 ypg).

It is also coming off of a 70-point beat down of their in-state Big 12 rival, Texas Tech.

While Manning reportedly has a great relationship with Georgia offensive line coach, and former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke, he also has top relationships in Austin.

Those relationships include Longhorns freshman quarterback Hudson Card, and of course, head coach Sarkisian, who has seriously impressed the Mannings with his ability to build an offense.

“I think (the Longhorns) are going to get it going in the next few years and I’m excited to see what they can do," Manning said. "Obviously, (Sarkisian) is a freak of a coach with what he did at Alabama and the Falcons and everywhere else. He knows how to coach quarterbacks. He’s actually just a real nice guy and really laid back and I like him a lot.”

Manning has already been to Austin once for an unofficial visit this summer, coming away impressed with what he saw on the 40 Acres.

Like the Bulldogs, however, the Longhorns are one of a handful of schools that are in line for a second visit from Manning, who is set to visit Austin once again when the Longhorns take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 16.

Once Manning makes his selection, which per Austin's report could happen sooner rather than later, the dominoes will start to cascade for whichever program he chooses, with top 2023 recruits such as El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens and (DeSoto, TX) wide receiver Johntay Cook, among many others, seemingly waiting to see where the young star QB ends up before making their own decisions.

As of now, the Longhorns currently sit without any commitments to the 2023 class, but if Manning picks the Burnt Orange, that would likely change quite expeditiously.

