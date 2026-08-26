How SEC's New NFL Policy Impacts Cole Hutson's Eligibility With Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns made a notable addition to their fall camp roster earlier this month by bringing back offensive lineman Cole Hutson for one more year of college football. Hutson was granted another season after suing the NCAA and being given a TRO.

Despite missing all of spring and summer workouts, this meant Hutson would be reuniting with the team that he had spent the previous four years with, doing so after participating in rookie minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.

However, all hopes of that were suddenly challenged when the SEC released a new three-part policy that forbid any players from making the jump from professional sports back to college.

"An SEC institution is not permitted to have an athlete on its roster who has:



- ﻿﻿﻿Previously declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA draft, and did not appropriately withoraw



- ﻿﻿﻿Signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team, or:



- ﻿﻿﻿Been listed on an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) roster.

Is Cole Hutson Still Eligible to Play With Texas Next Season?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Based on the SEC's latest eligibility policy, Hutson remains eligible to play for Texas next season, and here's why.

There are some key areas of his unique situation that need to be clarified in order to gain a greater understanding of this entire mess.

Hutson appeared in rookie minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns but never officially signed a contract. It's an invitation to come try out, essentially. No pen to paper.

He didn't join either team as an undrafted free agent, something that does require a signature. This clears Hutson for the SEC's second rule of the new policy.

Another FAQ might be "But since Hutson went undrafted, doesn't that make him ineligible to play in the SEC based on the conference first rule of the new policy?"

Apparently not.

Since Hutson was a senior, he didn't have to declare for the NFL Draft, meaning he never had to withdraw. This clears him for Rule No. 1.

Nonetheless, it certainly remains a confusing situation all around.

Arch Manning Was Surprised by Cole Hutson's Return

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked by Texas Longhorns on SI what his reaction was to seeing Hutson back on campus, Arch Manning admitted it surprised him, but he was glad to see his teammate of three years return to the program.

"I was off social media, so I didn't know what was going on really. And I saw him early morning one day. I was like, 'What the hell?'" Manning said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI. "I gave him a big hug. I'm glad to have him back. Anytime you have familiar faces, it's fun."

Hutson will now be a major piece of Texas' offensive line this upcoming season, even if that means he's the fifth or sixth-best player up front.

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