How to Watch and Listen To The Red River Showdown

    October 7, 2021
    How to Watch: No. 21 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

    Texas opens Big 12 play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas. Here is how to watch and listen
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns are hitting on all cylinders following their 32-27 win over the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday.

    Now, Steve Sarkisian will be looking to get his second-straight win in the DFW Area in as many weeks, when the Longhorns travel to Dallas to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.

    The schools will meet for the 117th time in their history, with Texas holding the all-time record (62–49–5), but the Sooners are on a three-game winning streak and hold the momentum.

    Does Texas have what it takes to finally be back on the winning side of the greatest rivalry in Big 12 history?

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com all week as we prove the matchup leading into Saturday's Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

    Game information

    Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma Sooners

    Current Records: Texas (4-1) vs. Texas Tech (5-0)

    Date/Time: Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. CT

    Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium - Dallas, TX

    TV: ABC

    Stream: FUBO TV

    Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Money Line: Oklahoma -163, Texas +140

    Spread: Oklahoma -3.5, Texas +3.5

    Over/Under: 63.5 – Over: (-105), Under: (-110)

