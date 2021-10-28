Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: Texas Longhorns vs. No. 16 Baylor Bears

    Texas hopes to get back to its winning ways on Saturday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch, listen, and stream.
    Author:

    Following their disappointing loss to Oklahoma State before the bye week, Texas Longhorns will look to get back on track this Saturday when they head to Waco to take on the No. 16 Baylor Bears.

    The Bears, who finished 2-7 in 2020, have made an extremely impressive turnaround in 2021, sitting at 6-1 on the season, and 3-1 in the Big 12

    Saturday will market the 111th meeting between the two teams, with the Longhorns leading the series 79-27-4. Texas won the most recent matchup in 2020, taking down the Bears 27-16 in Austin.

    Texas is 31-17-2 all-time in Waco. This will mark Steve Sarkisian's second time facing Baylor as a head coach, and he will be looking for his first when against the Bears.

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com throughout the week as we preview every aspect of the Bears program before the Longhorns head to McLane Stadium on Saturday.

    Game information

    Texas Longhorns Vs. Baylor Bears

    Current Records: Texas (4-3) vs. Baylor (6-1)

    Date/Time: Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m. CT

    Where: McLane Stadium - Waco, TX

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16779747
    Play
    Football

    How to Watch, listen, and stream Texas vs. No. 16 Baylor

    Texas hopes to get back to its winning ways on Saturday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch, listen, and stream.

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_16921466
    Play
    Football

    Which Longhorns Records Can Xavier Worthy Break in 2021?

    Xavier Worthy could establish a pair of Longhorns freshman records, if he’s able to keep this pace up in 2021

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16970331
    Play
    Football

    Best In The Big 12? Baylor Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

    The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Waco to face what might be the best defense in the Big 12

    23 hours ago

    TV: ABC

    Stream: FUBO TV

    Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Money Line: Baylor -150, Texas +130

    Spread: Baylor -3, Texas +3

    Over/Under: 61.5

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_16779747
    Football

    How to Watch, listen, and stream Texas vs. No. 16 Baylor

    Texas hopes to get back to its winning ways on Saturday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch, listen, and stream.

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_16921466
    Football

    Which Longhorns Records Can Xavier Worthy Break in 2021?

    Xavier Worthy could establish a pair of Longhorns freshman records, if he’s able to keep this pace up in 2021

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16970331
    Football

    Best In The Big 12? Baylor Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

    The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Waco to face what might be the best defense in the Big 12

    23 hours ago
    GettyImages-1346953395
    Podcast

    PODCAST: Can the Longhorns Still Make a Push For The Big 12 Title?

    The Longhorns are entering a critical matchup in Waco against a Big 12 rival

    Oct 26, 2021
    Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson (9) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    Accountability and Consistency Key For Longhorns Following Bye Week

    Texas players are starting to step up as leaders and command respect following the bye week

    Oct 26, 2021
    Tyquan Thornton
    Football

    Baylor Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas Longhorns in Week 9

    The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Waco to face a dangerous and powerful Baylor offense

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_16981717
    News

    A Crossroads in Austin? Which Path Does Texas Take For 2021

    Following a bye week, Texas now has one of two options moving forward

    Oct 26, 2021
    Dillon-Mitchell
    Men's Basketball

    Elite 2022 Forward Dillon Mitchell Announces College Commitment

    Mitchell had been deciding between Texas, Tennessee, and Florida State

    Oct 25, 2021