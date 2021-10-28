How to Watch, listen, and stream Texas vs. No. 16 Baylor

Following their disappointing loss to Oklahoma State before the bye week, Texas Longhorns will look to get back on track this Saturday when they head to Waco to take on the No. 16 Baylor Bears.

The Bears, who finished 2-7 in 2020, have made an extremely impressive turnaround in 2021, sitting at 6-1 on the season, and 3-1 in the Big 12

Saturday will market the 111th meeting between the two teams, with the Longhorns leading the series 79-27-4. Texas won the most recent matchup in 2020, taking down the Bears 27-16 in Austin.

Texas is 31-17-2 all-time in Waco. This will mark Steve Sarkisian's second time facing Baylor as a head coach, and he will be looking for his first when against the Bears.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com throughout the week as we preview every aspect of the Bears program before the Longhorns head to McLane Stadium on Saturday.

Game information

Texas Longhorns Vs. Baylor Bears

Current Records: Texas (4-3) vs. Baylor (6-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: McLane Stadium - Waco, TX

TV: ABC

Stream: FUBO TV

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Money Line: Baylor -150, Texas +130

Spread: Baylor -3, Texas +3

Over/Under: 61.5

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.