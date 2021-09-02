How To Watch The Longhorns' Season Opener vs. Louisiana

September 2, 2021
Publish date:

How To Watch: No. 21 Texas Season Opener vs. No 23. Louisiana

The Longhorns open the regular season on Saturday against Louisiana, here is how to watch and listen
Author:

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns will kick off the 2021 regular season when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns come to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which will be the first game under a new head coach, Steve Sarkisian.

With excitement abound, fans will be clamoring to see all of the changes that will be implemented under the Sarkisian regime, including a new offensive scheme, a new defensive approach, and the new starting quarterback, Hudson Card.

Lousiana returns one of the most experienced teams in the country, that returns 19 starters, including starting quarterback Levi Lewis.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Current Records: Texas (0-0) vs. Lousiana (0-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 4 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV/Streaming: FOX

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

Money Line: Lousiana +260, Texas -303

Spread: Lousiana +8.5, Texas -8

Over/Under: 58 – Over: (-110), Under: (+110)

