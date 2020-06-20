Incoming Texas Longhorns Freshman Cornerback Putting in Work Ahead of Season

A social media video shows Jahdae Barron working on foot speed as he prepares for the Longhorns' fall camp.

The Austin-area prospect is working out with former Colorado State star and fellow Central Texas high school product Bernard Blake (out of Bastrop High School).

Barron was a late addition to the Longhorns class, having signed with Baylor before Bears head coach Matt Rhule departed for the NFL.

After making a visit to Waco and meeting with new Baylor head coach Dave Aranada, the Pflugerville Connally standout made a decision to re-open his recruiting.

It didn't take long for Texas to make an offer and a short time later Barron found himself as the last member of the Longhorns 2020 recruiting class.

"I've always been a Longhorn since I was a kid," Barron said during his Instagram Live post.

Barron is the No. 24 cornerback, No. 51 player in the state of Texas and No. 348 player in the country according to 247Sports.

Barron filled an immediate need for the Longhorns after a pair of decommitments left Texas short on cornerbacks for the class. At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Barron could be a candidate to show off his speed and playmaking ability on special teams if coaches decide to put him on the field early. If not, he could redshirt and start 2021 with four years of eligibility left to make his mark on the Forty Acres.

