Is Elite OT Kelvin Banks Trending To The Longhorns?

Can Steve Sarkisian And The Texas Longhorns Lure Elite OT Kelvin Banks?
Former Oklahoma State Cowboys commit and Texas native Kelvin Banks has attracted national interest, and the Texas Longhorns are right in the mix.

On March 10th, Banks announced his top eight schools, one of them being the Longhorns. The other seven schools listed were the Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Banks has two official visits scheduled so far:

“Visit plans as far as now I have Oklahoma State in June for from 11th to the 13th official, and then I have A&M the 18th to the 20th.”

Because of its new coaching staff, Texas seems to be a strong contender for Banks' commitment:

“And you know, same with Texas' new coaching staff, [I] feel good because really, like, you know, I was talking to them when I was a little bit so once they moved over just, just, you know accelerated because it's closer and closer to home… but it'll be good you know to stay home with the parents you know just making sure they straight.”

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder announced that a decision could be made sometime during the season:

“I'm planning right now like after I take some officials like you know visits, you know, just see how that goes and then after that, if it goes good I'll probably commit during the middle of the season or beginning or probably early Signing Day.”

