LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Jamaal Charles, Brian Orakpo Among Texas Alums Supporting Athletes' Calls for Social Change

Chris Dukes

Several distinguished former Texas athletes have taken to social media to support the current Longhorn players' calls for social change.

Conversations have continued among fans, coaches, students and especially players, calling for changes following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers. 

Floyd died after repeatedly telling the officer, Derek Chauvin, that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, and the three other police officers involved have been fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Since then players have come out with a list of suggested changes to improve the overall culture on campus for both black athletes and students. 

Now former Texas athletes are making their voices heard as well. This week we've see the likes of Brian Arakpo, Fozzy Whittaker, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Charles.

The post reads:

The University of Texas athlete alumni are in absolute opposition to racism in any form and are engaged in the meaningful collaboration to enact change. We are united in our support for our current student athletes. 

Here is a list of the suggested changes the group would like to see.

Campus Actions

  • The renaming of buildings: Robert Lee Moore Hall, Painter Hall, Littlefield Hall (to include the patio cafe and fountain, James Hogg Auditorium (to include the permanent removal of the James Hogg statue
  • The replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color
  • The inclusion of modules for incoming freshmen discussing the history of racism on campus (ex. Texas Cowboys) and providing racial injustice awareness
  • An outreach Program for inner cities (Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio)

Athletics Actions

  • More diversity in The Hall of Fame to include: permanent black athletic history exhibit
  • The UT Athletics Department to donate 0.5% of their annual earnings to black organizations and the BLM movement
  • The renaming of an area of the stadium after Julius Whittier, the first black football player at UT

Changes regarding the entire black community at UT

  • The replacement of The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones (lifting the requirement of athletes to sing the song)

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Longhorn Dan Neil Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

The former All American and Super Bowl Champion was a finalist for the Outland Trophy in 1996.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Sam Acho Speaks Out on ‘The Eyes of Texas’

Former Texas Longhorn standout Samuel Acho has recently made headlines on social media platforms

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorns Commit Pledges to Auburn

Tight end Landen King was committed to four nearly a month before decommitting in May.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Jumps into Top 10 With Two Big Commits

The verbal pledges of J.D. Coffey and Ishmael Ibraheem push Texas up eight spots from No. 17 to No. 9 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get Commitment From Cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem

Texas' secondary got a big boost today with the verbal commitment from Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get a Commitment From Safety JD Coffey

The four-star safety chose Texas over a host of potential blue-chip suitors

Chris Dukes

On-campus voluntary workouts are set to begin Monday; how exactly will it work?

On June 15, Texas will take a big step towards bringing college football back. In late May, the Big 12 Board of Directors announced that “beginning June 15, football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises”.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns CB Target Ishmael Ibraheem To Make Commitment Announcement Monday

Can Texas land a commitment from one of the state's top cornerbacks?

Chris Dukes

Major Texas Longhorns Target J.D. Coffey Set to Make Commitment Monday

The Longhorns are hoping for good news when the safety prospect announces at noon Monday.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Florida Running Back

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 running back Richard Young

Chris Dukes