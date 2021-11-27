Texas’s Josh Thompson Declares for NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns cornerback Josh Thompson had an anti-climatic ending to his senior season when he fractured his fibula while playing against Kansas.

On Saturday, Thompson made the end of his career on the 40 Acres official, declaring for the NFL Draft.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Thompson said in a statement. “Without Him leading me in each step throughout my life, I would not have been where I am today. Secondly, my wonderful parents who sacrificed everything they had to make sure I followed my dreams of becoming a Texas Longhorn. And lastly, every coach I've had who played a positive impact in my life and gave me the tools I needed to achieve my dream and become the best teammate and person I could possibly be. To my teammates, I consider you all my brothers. I want nothing but the best for you and want you to go get what's yours in the coming years. From the time I stepped on campus I felt the love from everyone at The University of Texas. Although I do have one more year of eligibility left, I sat and talked with my family and coaches about the best decision for me and my future. My time here has been unbelievable, and I don't regret one second of being at this amazing University. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Hook 'em."

Thompson also accepted a Reese’s Senior Bowl invite last week.

The Reese’s Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game that showcases the college seniors who are considered to be the best NFL Draft prospects.

Thompson will join the ranks of elite Longhorns, including Quandre Diggs, Devin Duvernay, and Sam Ehlinger, who have competed in the Senior Bowl.

During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Thompson made his mark on Texas’s defense, racking up two interceptions and 108 total tackles. Thompson also played a significant role with the special teams.

Thompson, one of Texas’s key leaders and defenders, has the ideal size and physique to stand a chance at competing at the next level.

