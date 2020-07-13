LonghornsCountry
Junior Colleges Expected to Postpone Football Until the Spring

Chris Dukes

The NJCAA is considering moving its college football season to the spring in a move that will affect many Division I schools. 

The announcement is expected to come down on Monday. It comes after NJCAA President Dr. Christopher J. Parker made released a statement on the potential for such a move last week. 

The NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council, along with the NJCAA President and CEO and the NJCAA Board Chair have recommended that a majority of NJCAA competition move to the spring semester of 2021. The organization is finalizing the plans that provide engagement, safety and regional leadership to support our student athletes during the fall and spring semesters. 
Individual NJCAA regions will discuss the recommended changes prior to the NJCAA Board of Regents meeting on Monday, July 13 where an official plan of action will be decided. More information will be provided following Monday's meeting. 
We must act accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs, the association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for student athletes. 

The decision would leave junior college players with a decision to make on whether to enroll early with their current schools or play out their remaining season. 

Texas doesn't lean heavily on the JUCO ranks in their recruiting, but have picked up a few players from junior colleges during the Herman era including defensive end Jacoby Jones, offensive tackle Willie Tyler and inside linebacker Juwan Mitchell in the 2019 class. 

Texas didn't sign any JUCO prospects in the 2020 class and so far have only offered De'Jahn Warren (Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Pennsylvania) from the junior college ranks in the 2021 class. 

