The Texas Longhorns go on the road after their bye week to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns lead the series all-time 12-10 and have won the last five matchups.

The Longhorns snapped their six-game losing streak in 2021 in a 22-17 knife fight against the Wildcats, which saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson rush for 179 yards.

Chris Klieman is 20-16 as the head coach of the Wildcats. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record in 2021 and capped it off with a 42-20 victory over LSU in the Texas bowl.

The Wildcats enter 2022 as arguably the most underrated team in the Big 12. They had the most preseason All-Big 12 team selections (6) but were picked to finish fifth in the conference by the Big 12 media.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week. We’ve already done a general preview of the Wildcats. Now let’s take a look at Kansas State offensive players the Longhorns should watch out for.

RB Deuce Vaughn

He may be small, but virtually no one can bring him down. Deuce Vaughn is the nucleus of this Wildcat offense. The veteran running back was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus in 2021. Vaughn ran for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns a season ago. He also caught 49 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns.

This season, he has 154 carries for 902 yards and five touchdowns.

Vaughn is a do-it-all running back. If the Wildcats find success on offense, it will be because they have one of the nation’s best all-around football players in their backfield.

QB Adrian Martinez

The Wildcats brought in a bevy of players through the transfer portal this offseason. The most notable portal addition was Adrian Martinez by way of Nebraska. Martinez had an up-and-down career in his time as a Cornhusker.

As a four-year starter in Lincoln (NE), Martinez threw for 8,491 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. Martinez’s ability to beat defenses with his legs will allow him to be a serviceable quarterback in Kansas State’s run-first offense.

As a Wildcat, Martinez has been as excelled, completing 87 of 140 passes for 907 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, and rushing 93 times for 565 yards and nine more scores.

Assuming he's healthy, Texas will have its hands full.

WR Malik Knowles

As the leading pass catcher for the Wildcats, Malik Knowles has been the go-to-guy for Martinez this season. Knowles is currently in his fifth year for the Wildcats, and it has been a good one, setting career marks with 32 catches for 447 yards and a touchdown with plenty of football still to go in 2022.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.