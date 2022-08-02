Skip to main content
Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Week 10, Kansas State

The Wildcats will field one of the more dangerous Big 12 teams in 2022.

The Texas Longhorns go on the road after their bye week to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns lead the series all-time 12-10 and have won the last five matchups.

The Longhorns snapped their six-game losing streak in 2021 in a 22-17 knife fight against the Wildcats, which saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson rush for 179 yards.  

Chris Klieman is 20-16 as the head coach of the Wildcats. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record in 2021 and capped it off with a 42-20 victory over LSU in the Texas bowl. 

The Wildcats enter 2022 as arguably the most underrated team in the Big 12. They had the most preseason All-Big 12 team selections (6) but were picked to finish fifth in the conference by the Big 12 media.

Kansas State Wildcats

2021 Record: 8-5 (4-5 in Big 12)

Head Coach: Chris Klieman

Offensive Scheme: Spread

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Returning starters on offense: 6

The Wildcats fielded a poor offensive product in 2021, averaging 362.3 yards per game (9th in the Big 12). A big leap in offensive production is expected for the Wildcats, led by their rushing attack. 

They return star running back Deuce Vaughn, who was named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports. They also welcome quarterback Adrian Martinez who was a four-year starter at Nebraska. A leap in offensive production is expected for the Wildcats, led by their rushing attack.

Projected offensive starters:

QB: Adrian Martinez

RB: Deuce Vaughn

FB: Jax Dineen

WR-X: Kade Warner

WR-Z: Malik Knowles

WR-SL: Phillip Brooks

TE: Sammy Wheeler

LT: Cooper Beebe

LG: KT Leveston

C: Hayden Gillum

RG: Taylor Poitier

RT: Christian Duffie

Returning starters on defense: 6

The Wildcats fielded a strong defense a season ago. They allowed 273 yards per game (4th fewest in the Big 12). The Wildcats return talented veterans in all three phases of their defense, most notably defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, linebacker Daniel Green, and defensive back Julius Brents. The Wildcats also brought in several defensive transfers who will make an immediate impact.

Projected defensive starters:

DE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah

NT: Eli Huggins

DE: Jaylen Pickle

WLB: Will Honas

MLB: Daniel Green

LB: Khalid Duke

CB: Ekow Boye-Doe

CB: Julius Brents

SS: TJ Smith

WS: Kobe Savage

FS: Josh Hayes

