Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Week 10, Kansas State
The Texas Longhorns go on the road after their bye week to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns lead the series all-time 12-10 and have won the last five matchups.
The Longhorns snapped their six-game losing streak in 2021 in a 22-17 knife fight against the Wildcats, which saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson rush for 179 yards.
Chris Klieman is 20-16 as the head coach of the Wildcats. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record in 2021 and capped it off with a 42-20 victory over LSU in the Texas bowl.
The Wildcats enter 2022 as arguably the most underrated team in the Big 12. They had the most preseason All-Big 12 team selections (6) but were picked to finish fifth in the conference by the Big 12 media.
Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week.
Kansas State Wildcats
2021 Record: 8-5 (4-5 in Big 12)
Head Coach: Chris Klieman
Offensive Scheme: Spread
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
Returning starters on offense: 6
The Wildcats fielded a poor offensive product in 2021, averaging 362.3 yards per game (9th in the Big 12). A big leap in offensive production is expected for the Wildcats, led by their rushing attack.
They return star running back Deuce Vaughn, who was named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports. They also welcome quarterback Adrian Martinez who was a four-year starter at Nebraska. A leap in offensive production is expected for the Wildcats, led by their rushing attack.
Projected offensive starters:
QB: Adrian Martinez
RB: Deuce Vaughn
FB: Jax Dineen
WR-X: Kade Warner
WR-Z: Malik Knowles
WR-SL: Phillip Brooks
TE: Sammy Wheeler
LT: Cooper Beebe
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown named to Lombardi Award Watch List
Overshown continues to receive recognition ahead of the upcoming season.
Top Edge Rusher Colton Vasek Announces College Decision
One of the nation’s top edge rushers in the class of 2023 has made his college decision.
Braylan Shelby Sets Commitment Date
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
LG: KT Leveston
C: Hayden Gillum
RG: Taylor Poitier
RT: Christian Duffie
Returning starters on defense: 6
The Wildcats fielded a strong defense a season ago. They allowed 273 yards per game (4th fewest in the Big 12). The Wildcats return talented veterans in all three phases of their defense, most notably defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, linebacker Daniel Green, and defensive back Julius Brents. The Wildcats also brought in several defensive transfers who will make an immediate impact.
Projected defensive starters:
DE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah
NT: Eli Huggins
DE: Jaylen Pickle
WLB: Will Honas
MLB: Daniel Green
LB: Khalid Duke
CB: Ekow Boye-Doe
CB: Julius Brents
SS: TJ Smith
WS: Kobe Savage
FS: Josh Hayes
You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!