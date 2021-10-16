Live Updates: No. 25 Texas 17,  No. 12 Oklahoma State 10 Late 2nd Quarter

Coming off of what will be arguably their toughest matchup of the entire season, the Texas Longhorns turn their attention to yet another talented opponent from north of the Red River, the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Last season, the Longhorns were able to take down the Cowboys 41-34 in overtime at Boone Pickens Stadium, in front of a packed house of 56,790 Oklahoma State faithful.

The schools will meet for the 36th time since their first matchup in 1916, with Texas holding the edge in the all-series 26-9.

The Longhorns have also won the previous two matchups over the Cowboys, with Oklahoma State winning the previous four from 2015-2018.

PREGAME

The crowd has filled into DKR and the Longhorns and Cowboys are ready for kick-off.

The star-studded group of recruits, led by 2023 quarterback Arch Manning and 2022 wideout Evan Stewart are roaming the sidelines and taking in the atmosphere.

It is perhaps the electric crowd at DKR this season, and for good reason, as the Longhorns must win to keep pace in the race for the Big 12 title game.

FIRST QUARTER 7-0 Texas

Texas opened up Saturday's game with the football and wasted no time marching down the field with a balanced attack. Texas would cap off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from Bijan Robinson, giving them an early 7-0 lead over Oklahoma State.

On the ensuing possession, the Texas defense was able to hold Oklahoma State to a three and out, forcing a punt. Texas narrowly avoided an explosive play on the first snap of the game from the Cowboys, but nevertheless, took over at their own 15.

The Longhorns would open up their next possession at their own 15 yard line after a holding penalty on the D'Shawn Jamison punt return, and would only travel backward, going three and out and punting right back to the Cowboys. Fortunately for the Horns, Oklahoma State would make a critical penalty of the punt themselves, with a block in the back pushing the ball back to the Cowboys 35.

Texas had Oklahoma State on the ropes with third and long and looked to have forced another three and out. However, a horse-collar penalty from Keondre Coburn would negate that stop, and keep the Cowboys drive alive. OSU would take advantage from there, marching down the field deep into Texas territory.

Fortunately for the Horns, the defense was able to stop the bleeding before the Cowboys made it into the end zone, forcing a field goal. OSU would connect on the field goal, making the score 7-3 Texas with 3:41 to go in the game.

On their ensuing drive, Texas would get off to a quick start, with Casey Thompson hitting Marcus Washington for a 58-yard bomb down to the Oklahoma State 11 yard line. The Cowboys would hold there, however, forcing the Horns to settle for a FG. Dicker knocked through the attempt, putting Texas up 10-3 with less than a minute to go in the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

The Cowboys hit the field for the next drive and were able to move the ball quite well to open things up. However, following a holding penalty, the Longhorns quickly put the clamps down and forced a punt, taking over at their own 12 yard line.

Texas would be forced to a quick three and out on their next possession, giving the ball back to the Cowboys at their own 34.

On the next OSU possession, the Texas defense would once again force a three and out. D'Shawn Jamison nearly came away with the pick on third and long, but the Cowboys were forced to punt either way. Texas took over at their own 34.

Texas would respond in a big way on its next possession, with Bijan Robinson opening things up with a 36-yard run to start the drive. Just a handful of plays later, Texas was in the end zone, with Thompson hitting Robinson in the flat for his first touchdown pass of the day, and giving Texas a 17-3 lead.

The Texas defense continued its staunch play on the next drive, with D'Shawn Jamison intercepting Spencer Sanders at mid-field.

Thompson, however, would throw a pick of his own on the next drive, with the Cowboys taking it back for a score, and cutting the Texas lead to 17-10 with 5:13 to go in the half.

On his next chance with the football, Thompson was unable to put anything together for Texas, with the Horns going three and out and punting the ball away.

