Live Updates: Sark Picks His Starting QB

    • November 13, 2021
    Live Updates: Texas vs. Kansas

    Texas is looking to get back in the win column vs. a downtrodden Kansas team. Stick with Longhorns Country for up-to-the-minute updates from DKR
    The Kansas Jayhawks will be heading to Austin this Saturday looking to upset Steven Sarkisian and end a three-game losing streak to the Longhorns.

    In their last matchup in 2019 under Tom Herman, the Longhorns narrowly escaped an upset, winning 50-48 in Austin behind four touchdown passes from Sam Ehlinger

    Ehlinger also threw for 399 yards that afternoon, while running back Keaontay Ingram ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

    The is will be the 20th matchup all-time between the two schools, with Texas winning 16 of the last 17 meetings.

    Outside of their 2016 victory in Lawrence, Kansas's only wins over the Longhorns on the football field have come in 1938 and 1901

    Stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we bring you the latest up-to-the-minute updates from Kansas vs. Texas below:

    PREGAME: Longhorns announce a starting quarterback

    After a week of speculation centered around inconsistencies and injury concerns, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced his starting quarterback on Saturday just hours before kick-off -- Casey Thompson

    Since taking over for Hudson Card in the second half of the team's loss to Arkansas in September, Thompson has started every game, leading the Horns to a 3-4 overall record.

