Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Longhorns Full 2022 Football Schedule Has Been Revealed

    Texas' full 2022 football schedule has been revealed, and there are significant challenges ahead.
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns did not have the 2021 football season that they wanted, finishing 5-7, and missing out on a bowl game for the first time since the Charlie Strong era. 

    However, 2022 will provide a fresh start and new opportunities for Steve Sarkisian's program. 

    On Wednesday, the outlook for next season began to take shape, with the Big 12 announcing the full schedules for all 10 Big 12 teams, including the Longhorns, who are in for a tough road. 

    Texas will begin the year with three straight games at home, starting on September 3 against Louisiana Monroe. 

    Then, the schedule takes a drastic turn and an uptick in competition, with the Longhorns, set to welcome Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin on September 10. 

    The next week, Texas will host UTSA, who currently sits with an 11-1 record, with their only loss coming in the final game of the regular season to North Texas.

    Texas will then begin Big 12 play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, before hosting West Virginia in Austin on October 1. 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17059045
    Play
    Football

    Full 2022 Longhorns Football Schedule Has Been Revealed

    Texas' full 2022 football schedule has been revealed, and there are significant challenges ahead.

    12 minutes ago
    10425243
    Play
    Football

    Oklahoma Commit Xavion Brice to Visit Texas

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    1 hour ago
    E4XHGWcVoAIplwD
    Play
    Recruiting

    Can Longhorns Commit Maalik Murphy Win Starting QB Job in 2022?

    Texas Longhorns QB commit Maalik Murphy is excited for his opportunity at Texas

    16 hours ago

    Then, Texas will travel to Dallas to face a new-look Oklahoma program, which will field a new head coach and a largely overturned roster following the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC. 

    The Horns will then round out October by hosting Iowa State and traveling to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State. 

    Following their bye week at the end of October, Texas will close the home stretch of the regular season in November, with matchups at Kansas State, at home vs. TCU, at Kansas, and then at home against the Baylor Bears. 

    While the possibility still exists that all of this is moot and the Longhorns and Sooners will jump to the SEC before the start of next season, the path, for now, has been laid. 

    The only question will be how the Longhorns respond to the challenge. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17059045
    Football

    Full 2022 Longhorns Football Schedule Has Been Revealed

    Texas' full 2022 football schedule has been revealed, and there are significant challenges ahead.

    12 minutes ago
    10425243
    Football

    Oklahoma Commit Xavion Brice to Visit Texas

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    1 hour ago
    E4XHGWcVoAIplwD
    Recruiting

    Can Longhorns Commit Maalik Murphy Win Starting QB Job in 2022?

    Texas Longhorns QB commit Maalik Murphy is excited for his opportunity at Texas

    16 hours ago
    gettyimages-1191124960
    News

    Longhorns LB Ayodele Adeoye Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time

    The Texas Longhorns received yet another boost to the linebacker group on Tuesday afternoon

    19 hours ago
    Phillips
    Longhorns in the pros

    Bill Belichick Praises for Former Longhorns DB

    New England's coach had high praise for the former Longhorns DB, who has helped the Patriots reach the top of the AFC East

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17257438
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Keeps Its Winning Streak Rolling vs. Sam Houston

    Marcus Carr led the way for the Longhorns as they won their fourth straight game since falling to Gonzaga

    Nov 29, 2021
    E4W5_9uXwAMwFig
    News

    Top Texas WR Target Evan Stewart Announces College Decision

    Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart has made his college commitment

    Nov 29, 2021
    8721528
    Football

    Elite OL Malik Agbo Releases Top 4; Longhorns Gaining Momentum

    Elite offensive lineman Malik Agbo includes Texas in top 4 schools as Longhorns gain momentum

    Nov 29, 2021