Full 2022 Longhorns Football Schedule Has Been Revealed

The Texas Longhorns did not have the 2021 football season that they wanted, finishing 5-7, and missing out on a bowl game for the first time since the Charlie Strong era.

However, 2022 will provide a fresh start and new opportunities for Steve Sarkisian's program.

On Wednesday, the outlook for next season began to take shape, with the Big 12 announcing the full schedules for all 10 Big 12 teams, including the Longhorns, who are in for a tough road.

Texas will begin the year with three straight games at home, starting on September 3 against Louisiana Monroe.

Then, the schedule takes a drastic turn and an uptick in competition, with the Longhorns, set to welcome Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin on September 10.

The next week, Texas will host UTSA, who currently sits with an 11-1 record, with their only loss coming in the final game of the regular season to North Texas.

Texas will then begin Big 12 play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, before hosting West Virginia in Austin on October 1.

Then, Texas will travel to Dallas to face a new-look Oklahoma program, which will field a new head coach and a largely overturned roster following the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC.

The Horns will then round out October by hosting Iowa State and traveling to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State.

Following their bye week at the end of October, Texas will close the home stretch of the regular season in November, with matchups at Kansas State, at home vs. TCU, at Kansas, and then at home against the Baylor Bears.

While the possibility still exists that all of this is moot and the Longhorns and Sooners will jump to the SEC before the start of next season, the path, for now, has been laid.

The only question will be how the Longhorns respond to the challenge.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.