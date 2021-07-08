Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Announce Attendees for 2021 Big 12 Media Days

Bijan Robinson and Keondre Coburn will represent Longhorn football at the conference's media days next week
The college football offseason is still in full swing. The hype builds as players and coaches alike wait and prepare for the first normal-ish season since 2019. 

Once again, the Big 12 is at the forefront of it all. On Thursday, the conference announced the player attendees for the start of Big 12 media days next week in Arlington. Each team will be represented by its head coach and two players. 

Longhorn's sophomore running-back Bijan Robinson and junior defensive lineman Keondre Coburn will be joined by new head coach Steve Sarkisian as the attendees for Texas. 

Media availability will start on Wednesday, July 14, and will conclude the following day.

Here's a full look at the representatives for each Big 12 football team. 

The media days will give fans a chance to hear from some of the conference's best players officially for the first time this offseason. Longhorn Nation in particular will once again be able to hear Sark at the podium, as questions are always flying when it involves the arrival of a new head coach. 

Robinson will also be garnering a lot of attention, as the Heisman-hopeful will be entering the season as arguably the best running back in the conference. In 2020, the dynamic playmaker played in eight games for the Horns while compiling 86 rushing attempts, 899 yards from scrimmage, and six total touchdowns. 

The annual hype surrounding Texas football will only grow as fall approaches. Big 12 media days will offer a quality sneak-peek for what's to come. 

