Longhorns Culture Change Under Steve Sarkisian Evident Following Win Over Baylor

When the Texas Longhorns moved on from Tom Herman following the 2020 season the question became who the next coach would be in Austin. At one point message boards swirled with rumors of Urban Meyer coming aboard.

Instead, the Longhorns went out and got the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. To some it was a puzzling hire, especially given Sarkisian's track record, a track record that earned him the moniker of "Seven-Win Sark."

Then, the Longhorns went 5-7 in year one under Sarkisian. They struggled on the road, could not maintain a second half lead and hit an ultimate low point in a 57-56 overtime loss at home to Kansas.

Fast forward a year and the Longhorns look like an entirely different team at the conclusion of Sarkisian's second year. A 5-7 record to an 8-4 record is a definite improvement and their win over Baylor was the perfect feather in the cap to end his second season.

It wasn't pretty at times, but a late interception by linebacker Jaylan Ford and a dominant second half from running back Bijan Robinson saw the Longhorns put the Bears away 38-27.

The Longhorns in year one of Sarkisian's tenure may very well have lost this game, especially with quarterback Quinn Ewers' struggles. Rather, they showed just how much they have matured and grown under the watch of Sarkisian.

Now, as the Longhorns await to see if Kansas can beat Kansas State to give Texas a berth into the Big 12 championship game, it is hard to see this season as anything other than a success.

In what was an up and down season at times, the Longhorns under Sarkisian showed they're almost ready to take that next step. If they continue to show the progress they did this season then what comes next in year three under Sarkisian could be special.

