Longhorns Beat Baylor Behind Bijan Robinson, Jaylan Ford Heroics

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns were in a must-win scenario on Friday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Baylor Bears.

Win, and they were a Kansas State loss to Kansas away from the Big 12 Championship Game. Lose and they were knocked out of contention.

And win they did, taking down the Bears 38-27, and moving to 8-4 on the season.

In what might be his final game in Austin, it was once again star running back Bijan Robinson that stole the show for Texas, finishing the game with 29 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns, 150 yards of which came in the second half alone.

Not only that, but Robinson's backup Roschon Johnson also had a big game on Senior Day, rushing 13 times for 77 yards and two scores of his one, one of which was a game-sealing fourth-quarter touchdown.

Meanwhile, quarterback Quinn Ewers largely struggled thanks to poor pass protection from the offensive line. He was efficient when able, however, completing 12 of 16 passes for 194 yards, but falling victim to multiple sacks.

On the other end of the field, it was Jaylan Ford that came up big for the Longhorns, intercepting Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen to put the Longhorns in position for the final touchdown drive.

Following the win, the Longhorns will now turn their attention to Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, where they will hope for the Kansas Jayhawks to pull off the miracle against the Wildcats and propel them into a Big 12 title chance.

Should the Jayhawks emerge with the win, Texas will face off against TCU in Arlington next Saturday, looking for revenge.

And if the Jayhawks lose, the Longhorns will await their bowl fate.

Either way, an improvement from 5-7 to 8-4 in year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era, is a massive step forward.

