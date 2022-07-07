Skip to main content

Texas Ranked No. 4 In Preseason Big 12 Poll

The Big 12 released their conference predictions for the 2022 season on Thursday.

As the offseason continues on, bringing us one step close to the start of college football season, more and more predictions come out. 

On Thursday the Big 12 released their preseason conference predictions, as they project the Texas Longhorns to have a strong bounce back season under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. 

Their prediction for the Big 12 is as follows: 

1. Baylor 

2. Oklahoma 

3. Oklahoma State

4. Texas

5. Kansas State

6. Iowa State

7. TCU

8. West Virginia

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

It is no secret that the 2021 season was a disappointing one for the Longhorns, as they would finish 5-7 and miss out on a bowl game in their first year under Sarkisian. Despite their poor showing in 2021 though, there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic ahead of the 2022 season. 

First and foremost, the Longhorns return running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy, who at times were the lone bright spots for the Longhorns in 2021. On top of Robinson and Worthy, Texas added quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Isaiah Neyor via the transfer portal, both which should take the Texas offense to the next level. 

However, there are still major question marks surrounding this Longhorn team. If they want to contend for an appearance in the Big 12 championship game then the offensive line and defense will both have to make big strides come September. Should both occur, well then the sky's the limit for the Longhorns in 2022. 

