Longhorns Top Big 12 Team In Updated ESPN FPI

The Longhorns are expected to take a major leap in year two under Steve Sarkisian, according to the FPI.

When ESPN first released their 2022 preseason FPI, the Texas Longhorns were ranked sixth. That was significantly higher than any other preseason ranking system.

The Longhorns find themselves ranked seventh in the updated preseason FPI. That is still shockingly high for a team that finished 5-7 a season ago.

Here is a description of the FPI provided by ESPN:

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

The Longhorns are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 with an FPI of 16.7. They have the best chance to win the Big 12 according to the FPI (39.8%). The FPI also gives them the best chance to make the college football playoff among the Big 12 teams (18.0%).

The Longhorns are receiving preseason hype from ESPN due to the additions they have received via the transfer portal. They added the nation’s former number one overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers from Ohio State. They also added talented receivers Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming, Agiye Hall from Alabama, and Tarique Milton from Iowa State.

The Longhorns added depth on defense with defensive back Ryan Watts from Ohio State and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey from James Madison.

These portal additions will substantially improve the Texas football roster in 2022. Will they be enough for the Longhorns to finish as a top-seven team? Only time will tell.

