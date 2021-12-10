Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Texas Defensive Backs BJ Foster, Chris Adimora Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

    Texas has lost two of its defensive leaders to the NCAA Transfer Portal
    Following a difficult and frustrating 2021 season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns were set to face major turnover heading into the offseason. 

    Up until this point, most of that turnover had been left to reserve players who rarely saw the field, with starters and key players such as Keondre Coburn, D'Sahwn Jamison, DeMarvion Overshown, and Bijan Robinson all announcing their intentions to return to the 40 Acres. 

    On Friday, that changed, however, with Longhorns defensive backs BJ Foster, and  Chris Adimora entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving the team with a glaring hole in its secondary. 

    A fourth-year player, Foster played in 31 games for the Longhorns, starting 16 of those games, including all 12 games during the 2021 season. 

    Foster ended the season with 46 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a career-high three interceptions, to go along with two pass deflections.

    For his career, Foster will end his time with the Longhorns with 168 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss (nine of which came in his stellar freshman campaign, five interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. 

    Also a major contributor throughout his career, Adimora has played in 23 games in his three years with the Longhorns, starting 10 of those games. Adimora, however, began to slip in terms of playing time under the new regime.

    Adimora finishes his Longhorns career with 66 total tackles, seven pass deflections, .5 sacks, and one interception. 

    With Foster and Adimora now on their way out, the Longhorns will likely turn to youth with JD Coffee and Jerrin Thompson both more than capable of handling the role. 

    Anthony Cook will also have the option of taking the job, while incoming freshmen such as Bryan Allen Jr. and Austin Jordan could also get involved early. 

    Texas could also look to get something back in the transfer portal, and is still eying secondary help in the 2022 class, with Larry Turner-Gooden a major target still left on the board. 

