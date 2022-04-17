Longhorns Transfer Target Caleb Johnson To Visit Austin

The Longhorns will be hosting a Power 5 transfer target on Monday

The Texas Longhorns are in need of help and depth at all levels of the defense, but particularly at linebacker, where DeMarvion Overshown sits as the only reliable option.

The Longhorns will also have Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda with experience, but depth and talent are still sorely lacking at both linebacker spots.

However, help could be on the way, in the form of a transfer target that is actually a former Longhorn.

On Monday, UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson revealed to 247Sports that he has narrowed his choices down to Miami and the University of Texas.

“They fit everything I’m looking for,” Johnson said. “They’ve got great fanbases and locations as a bonus.”

And now, according to a report from Horns247's Mike Roach, Johnson will be taking a visit to Austin this coming Monday, in order to get reacquainted with the campus and the new staff.

Johnson was once a member of the 2019 recruiting class for the Horns, signing a letter of intent and enrolling at the 40 Acres.

Before signing at Texas, Johnson had offers from other Power 5 programs such as Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Utah, and UCLA.

Johnson then transferred to Fullerton College, and eventually ended up at UCLA, before making his way back to the transfer portal.

