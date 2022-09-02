Skip to main content
College Football Playoffs To Expand To 12 Teams In 2026

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoffs will have a new 12-team format by 2026.

College Football Playoff expansion is officially underway.

According to ESPN, the CFP board of managers approved a new 12-team playoff format Friday morning. The format is expected to be enacted by 2026.

The 11-member committee, which includes presidents and chancellors representing each of the 10 FBS conferences, officially approved the original 12-team model pitched earlier this year. The initial model approved the six highest-ranked conference champions to receive an automatic bid, while six other programs would receive at-large bids. 

The 10 commissioners, plus Notre Dame athletic director Jack Schwarbick, are expected to meet in Dallas to finalize the details next week.

The CFP’s current four-team playoff format runs through the 2025 season due to the contract set with ESPN. According to several reports, the commissioners could elect to move forward with a dozen teams in the postseason as early as 2024. The committee is also expected to determine how each program can qualify for the CFP in a fair manner.

Fans of college football have been clamoring for expansion over the past several seasons due the level of competition. 

In 2020, fans criticized the current format after Texas A&M was left out of the rankings with an 8-1 record in favor of a 7-0 Ohio State roster. Last season, Cincinnati made headlines as the first Group of Five program to make the CFP since its inauguration in 2014. 

According to CBS Sports, the new playoff format will help expand the annual revenue from $600 million to $1.2 billion. It is unclear if the new ruling will put a limit on how many teams from one conference will be able to qualify for a chance to make the postseason.

LonghornsCountry.com will continue to keep you up with the status of the new College Football Playoff format moving forward. 

