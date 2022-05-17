Former Texas DL Myron Warren picks Texas State

Myron Warren has recently announced his decision to transfer to Texas State following a three-year stint with the Longhorns

The former four-star was buried on the depth chart in each of his three seasons at Texas. After redshirting in 2019, he failed to see the field in 2020. In 2021, under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, Warren appeared in three games. In those three games Warren totaled three tackles.

Texas possesses a deep interior defensive line group. Keondre Coburn, Moro Ojomo, Alfred Collins, Byron Murphy, T’Vondre Sweat, and Vernon Broughton were all listed ahead of Warren on the spring depth chart.

Additionally, Bo Davis, the defensive line coach, signed an impressive class consisting of Jaray Bledsoe, Kristopher Ross, Aaron Bryant, and Zac Swanson. Had Warren stayed at Texas, he likely would not have seen the field much more than he had in years past. His decision to transfer to Texas State should offer an easier path to playing time.

Warren is one of six former Longhorns to announce their decisions to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring camp. That group also includes WR Marcus Washington, WR Kelvontay Dixon, WR Dajon Harrison, DL Jordan Thomas, and EDGE David Abiara.

Warren will play his first game for the Bobcats on September 3rd when they face off against Nevada.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.