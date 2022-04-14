Former Texas DB DeShon Elliott Signs With New Team

Elliott spent the last three seasons with the Ravens

After a three-year career with the Baltimore Ravens, former Texas Longhorns safety DeShon Elliott has found a few home after inking a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, according to reports.

Elliott was a sixth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2018 draft. He played in all 16 games during the 2020 season, but failed to top six appearances in his other two seasons due to injury.

However, the 24-year-old has still proved himself worthy as a starting safety in the NFL. He’s notched 109 career tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven passes defended, and one interception.

Elliott was one of the best defensive backs in the country during his junior year on the Forty Acres in 2017. The Rockwall, TX native was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, an award that annually honors the best defensive back in college football for that season. He started all 12 games and was named a unanimous first team All-American after recording six interceptions and 127 interception-return yards.

In his Texas career, Elliott tallied 105 total tackles, nine picks, 13 passes defended, three forced fumbles, and two pick-sixes.

Now with a rebuilding Lions team, he'll look to jumpstart a secondary that allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game (244.7 yards) last season. Elliott will compete for the team’s starting free safety spot with Tracy Walker III.

