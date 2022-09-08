Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison: Longhorns 'Taking it One Team At A Time' Ahead of Alabama Matchup

All eyes will be on Austin, Texas this weekend as the Texas Longhorns welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to town for arguably their biggest game of the season.

No, the game has no bearing on conference standings for either team, but it could serve as a measuring stick for how far along the Longhorns are in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Whether the game is competitive or not is still yet to be seen, but there is no denying the hype surrounding the matchup. Longhorns' defensive back D'Shawn Jamison touched on that excitement and how it's evolved since spring camp.

"There was a lot of excitement at the time, but now it's football season," Jamison said.

"We're taking it one team at a time. This week we have Bama."

There's no telling if the Longhorns will be able to pull off the massive upset when the Crimson Tide comes to town. However, expecting players or coaches to believe anything other than a win is happening is a foolish ask.

It appears evident that the Longhorns are mentally prepared for the task ahead of them, which could be the biggest game of the season for Texas. As the Longhorns prepare for a slugfest of a game, the right mentality is there. After all, you can only play one game at a time, so planning too far ahead is only asking for trouble.

