SEC Analyst Not Holding Back in Blowout Prediction for Longhorns vs. Alabama

The Texas Longhorns will soon be joining the SEC. But SEC football expert and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn't giving the Longhorns much of a chance as the daunting task of facing the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide awaits the Longhorns on Saturday.

“The only thing that can stop Alabama from winning by four or five touchdowns is Nick Saban having a heart, and there’s no proof that he wants to go easy on Steve Sarkisian," Finebaum said.

Texas is currently a 19.5-point home underdog against the Tide and understandably so. Alabama is a program that has won six national championships since 2009 and has appeared in seven of eight College Football Playoffs since its inaugural season in 2014-15. Coached by the legendary Nick Saban, the Tide almost always represent the most important game of the season for opponents.

Unless they make the Big 12 Championship or have a miraculous run to the CFP, this is no exception for the Longhorns.

Saturday's bout is set for an 11 a.m. C.T. kickoff time, as the Longhorns will try to shock the world in what would be one of the biggest wins for the program in over a decade.

