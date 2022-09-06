Skip to main content
SEC Analyst Not Holding Back in Blowout Prediction for Longhorns vs. Alabama

© Scott Wachter, USA TODAY

SEC Analyst Not Holding Back in Blowout Prediction for Longhorns vs. Alabama

The nation isn't giving the Longhorns much of a fighting chance against the best team in college football.

The Texas Longhorns will soon be joining the SEC. But SEC football expert and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn't giving the Longhorns much of a chance as the daunting task of facing the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide awaits the Longhorns on Saturday. 

“The only thing that can stop Alabama from winning by four or five touchdowns is Nick Saban having a heart, and there’s no proof that he wants to go easy on Steve Sarkisian," Finebaum said.

Texas is currently a 19.5-point home underdog against the Tide and understandably so. Alabama is a program that has won six national championships since 2009 and has appeared in seven of eight College Football Playoffs since its inaugural season in 2014-15. Coached by the legendary Nick Saban, the Tide almost always represent the most important game of the season for opponents.

Unless they make the Big 12 Championship or have a miraculous run to the CFP, this is no exception for the Longhorns. 

Saturday's bout is set for an 11 a.m. C.T. kickoff time, as the Longhorns will try to shock the world in what would be one of the biggest wins for the program in over a decade.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

r960240_1296x729_16-9
Play
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Matt Galatzan
quinn ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited For Opportunity' Against Top-Ranked Alabama

Texas will have its measuring stick for the remainder of the season following Saturday's outcome.

By Cole Thompson
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and head coach Nick Saban against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian to ESPN: Nick Saban 'Saved My Career'

According to Steve Sarkisian in a recent ESPN interview, he owes his position at the University of Texas to Nick Saban

By Matt Galatzan

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

r960240_1296x729_16-9
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Matt Galatzan
quinn ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited For Opportunity' Against Top-Ranked Alabama

Texas will have its measuring stick for the remainder of the season following Saturday's outcome.

By Cole Thompson
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and head coach Nick Saban against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian to ESPN: Nick Saban 'Saved My Career'

According to Steve Sarkisian in a recent ESPN interview, he owes his position at the University of Texas to Nick Saban

By Matt Galatzan
demarvion overshown
News

DeMarvion Overshown Reveals Why 'It's Been Hard' to Downplay Longhorns vs. Alabama

As a leader of the defense, Overshown has understandably been hit with questions about Alabama months in advance.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18983066
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Mar. 23, 2010; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns catcher Cameron Rupp against the Rice Owls at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Longhorns Announce Two New Members of David Pierce's Staff

Cameron Rupp and Chris Gordon are set to join Pierce's staff in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches as his team competes against Baylor Bears in the first half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium.
News

Steve Sarkisian Reveals How Texas Will Stay Focused Ahead of Matchup With No. 1 Alabama

“I think the biggest thing for us is to be enamored with us," Sarkisian said. “We need to be enamored with us, focused on us.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18983068
Football

Could Steve Sarkisian's Past Have Texas Ready For Nick Saban And Alabama?

During his first season at Washington, Steve Sarkisian defeated his former boss, Pete Carroll and the No. 3 Trojans.

By Cole Thompson