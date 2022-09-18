Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Plucks UTSA's Feathers with Pick-Six
The Texas Longhorns held a one-possession lead over the UTSA Roadrunners the second half of Saturday's non-conference bout in Austin.
But then Jahdae Barron changed that.
A high pass from UTSA quarterback Frank Harris sailed through the finger tips of receiver Zakhari Franklin. Barron was in the perfect place at the perfect time, as he barely had to move to catch the ball in stride and run untouched into the end zone for a 44-yard pick-six.
It was the first-career interception for the junior and gave the Horns a 31-20 lead.
Through the first two games of this season, Barron has been quiet on the stat sheet, totaling just five tackles.
Barron had two starts last season but proved during the offseason that he's worthy of more playing time for junior year. He put up respectable numbers in 2021, tying the team lead in passes defended (three), while registering 18 total tackles and a forced fumble.
Watch: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Breaks Free For 78-Yard Touchdown vs. UTSA
After a slow start to the game, the Longhorns Heisman candidate has made his presence in the game known.
WATCH: Wildcat Roschon Johnson: Longhorns RB Hurdles UTSA Defender
Roschon Johnson's potential as a wildcat runner for the Texas Longhorns took shape in the first half of Saturday's matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners.
Longhorns and Roadrunners Gridlocked in 17-17 Tie at Halftime
The Longhorns are locked in a tight one with the upset-minded UTSA Roadrunners
In 2020, he had three solo tackles and a pass deflection while appearing in two games, including Texas' win in the Alamo Bowl over Colorado.
The Longhorns lead the Runners 31-20 as the fourth quarter hits the halfway point.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.