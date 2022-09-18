The Texas Longhorns held a one-possession lead over the UTSA Roadrunners the second half of Saturday's non-conference bout in Austin.

But then Jahdae Barron changed that.

A high pass from UTSA quarterback Frank Harris sailed through the finger tips of receiver Zakhari Franklin. Barron was in the perfect place at the perfect time, as he barely had to move to catch the ball in stride and run untouched into the end zone for a 44-yard pick-six.

It was the first-career interception for the junior and gave the Horns a 31-20 lead.

Through the first two games of this season, Barron has been quiet on the stat sheet, totaling just five tackles.

Barron had two starts last season but proved during the offseason that he's worthy of more playing time for junior year. He put up respectable numbers in 2021, tying the team lead in passes defended (three), while registering 18 total tackles and a forced fumble.

In 2020, he had three solo tackles and a pass deflection while appearing in two games, including Texas' win in the Alamo Bowl over Colorado.

The Longhorns lead the Runners 31-20 as the fourth quarter hits the halfway point.

