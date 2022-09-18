The Texas Longhorns are tied 17-17 with the UTSA Roadrunners in Saturday's non-conference matchup in Austin.

A slow first quarter was followed up by fireworks in the second quarter, as the Roadrunners pulled off a surprise onside kick and trick-play touchdown to take a 17-7 lead.

But Texas running back Roschon Johnson - who totaled nine touches for 68 yards and a touchdown in the first half - wanted his chance to get in on the fun as well, as it was his impressive hurdle out of the wildcat formation that eventually set up a score for Bijan Robinson.

Check out the highlight:

Johnson also made an impressive one-handed catch earlier in the half as well.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier in the week that the wildcat role for Johnson was "naturally" something that was an option.

"Naturally, that role is comfortable for him being a high school quarterback," Sarkisian said. "Ro's a unique person and you guys know I speak very highly of him as a person ... But I think he's more than equipped to handle the things we ask him to do in the wildcat. We don't major in it, but the idea that we can get to it is helpful for us as a football team."

Based on Johnson's performance as a premier dual-threat signal-caller at Port Neches-Grove (Texas) in high school, he seemed destined for a future with the Longhorns at quarterback. Johnson passed for over 7,500 yards in high school to go along with 83 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Yet, it was his dynamic rushing ability that stood out, as Johnson ran 682 times for 4,180 yards and a whopping 85 touchdowns. This was a reason that ultimately led to him making the switch to running back under former Texas coach Tom Herman.

"He's very dedicated to this program and anything we ask of him to do, he does it, whether it's cover kickoffs which he was tremendous at Saturday, to blocking, to running, to playing wildcat quarterback, he does it," Sarkisian said.

