Texas 2022 Season Preview: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

The Longhorns begin what hopes to be a bounce-back season against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3

The Texas Longhorns have displayed a refreshing new edge so far this offseason, but there's still much to prove after an abysmal 5-7 record last year.

Things got off to a solid start for the Longhorns, who began the season 4-1. The 23rd-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were seen as a team to potentially put Texas on upset alert in the opening game of the season, but the Longhorns walked away with a convincing 38-18 win.

Texas was then pummeled by Arkansas 40-21 in Week 2, but the team responded well to the early loss with a 58-0 win over Rice, destroying Texas Tech 70-35 in Austin, and then picking up a nice 32-27 road win over TCU in the fifth game of the year.

But then the train fell off the rails and never really got back on.

The Longhorns found themselves up 28-7 on heated rival and No. 6 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas before blowing the huge lead in a 55-48 loss that Texas fans would certainly like to forget. This was the beginning of a six-game losing streak and the first of three-straight losses vs ranked opponents.

Texas finished the season with a 22-17 saving-face win over Kansas State, but the focus had already been shifted to next season. Fortunately, the only to go is up after such a disappointing first year under coach Steve Sarkisian, who is already getting his team ready for the opening game of the 2022 season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

The Longhorns will need to be careful not to look too far ahead for the Week 2 matchup with Alabama, as the Warhawks will be aiming for a major season-opening upset in Austin.

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

2021 Record: 4-8 (2-6 in Sun Belt)

Head coach: Terry Bowden

Bowden has spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst on Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemons but has compiled a 175-114-2 record in 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach

Offensive Scheme: spread option

Defensive Set: Multiple 4-2-5

The Warhawks were dead last in the Sun Belt conference in offensive yards per game last season (328.4) and were second-last in points scored per game (20.9). Quarterback Chandler Rogers led the team with 1,311 passing yards and nine touchdowns, though Rhett Rodriguez took over the reins late in the season. Senior receiver Boogie Knight, who led the Warhawks with 45 catches, 588 yards, and three scores in 2021 is set to return this season.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Chandler Rogers

RB Andrew Henry

WR (Z) Jevin Frett

WR (Y) Boogie Knight

WR (H) Will Derrick

TE Zach Rasmussen

LT Victor Cutler

LG Peyton Dunn

C Zarian McGill

RG Nick Lowe

RT Keydrell Lewis

Along with struggles on offense, Louisiana-Monroe was just as poor on the defensive side of the ball. The Warhawks were second in the conference in total yards allowed per game (453.1), first in total passing yards allowed per game (290.3), and second in total points allowed (402).

Projected defensive starters:

DE Brandon Nettles

NT Caleb Thomas

DT Quincy Ledet Jr.

DE Seth Mason

WILL LB Carl Glass Jr.

MIKE LB Zack Woodard

SAM LB Quae Drake

CB Kevin Jones

CB Jordyn Riley

Nickel: Keydrain Calligan

FS Tavier Williams

S Jabari Johnsori

