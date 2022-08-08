Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: TCU

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Austin in Week 11. The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series leading 64-27-1, including last year's victory in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns continued their 2021 hot start with a 32-27 classic victory against rival TCU. That matchup saw Texas improve to 4-1 and running back Bijan Robinson run wild for a season-high 216 yards.

The Horned Frogs bring in first-year head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU. He is no stranger to Texas football but he will have an uphill battle bringing back consistent success to Fort Worth. At SMU last year the Mustangs finished 8-4 including a win against TCU.

The Horned Frogs enter the 2022 season with hopeful expectations as they look to compete near the top of the Big 12. TCU hopes to be one of the Big 12 surprises this season as the Big 12 Media Poll had the Horned Frogs predicted seventh in the conference.

TCU Horned Frogs

2021 Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big 12)

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes

Offensive Scheme: Air Raid

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Returning Starters on Offense: 7

The Horned Frogs return a good chunk of offensive production from last year. This includes senior quarterback Max Duggan who is looking to take that next step as an elite passer. However expect redshirt sophomore quarterback Chandler Morris to challenge Duggan for the starting job.

The Horned Frogs also return key wide receiver, Quentin Johnston, who should provide as a premier passing target. Running back Kendre Miller will be looking to take over the reins from star running back Zach Evans, who transferred to Ole Miss.

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB: Max Duggan

RB: Kendre Miller

WR-X: Quentin Johnston

WR-Z: Quincy Brown

WR-SL: Derious Davis

TE: Geor'Quarius Spivey

LT: Marcus Williams

LG: Brandon Coleman

OC: Alan Ali

RG: Steve Avila

RT: Andrew Coker

Returning Starters on Defense: 5

The Horned Frogs' defense in 2021 can only be described as a dumpster fire. Last season TCU allowed 462 yards per game and 35 points per game. TCU ranked 8th in the Big 12 in pass defense and 9th in rush defense. For how good the offense was the Horned Frogs defense continued to allow big plays resulting in a disappointing 5-7 season. TCU did fairly well in the transfer portal picking up key pieces in landing Tymon Mitchell from Georgia, interior pass rusher Caleb Fox from Stephen F. Austin, and Lwai Uguak from UConn to help.

Projected Defensive Starters:

DE: Terrell Cooper

NT: Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton

WLB: Johnny Hodges

MLB: Jamoi Hodge

SLB: Dee Winters

CB: Noah Daniels

CB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

SS: Mark Perry

WS: Nook Bradford

FS: Bud Clark

