Skip to main content

Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: TCU

The Horned Frogs are looking to put the 2021 season in the past.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Austin in Week 11. The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series leading 64-27-1, including last year's victory in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns continued their 2021 hot start with a 32-27 classic victory against rival TCU. That matchup saw Texas improve to 4-1 and running back Bijan Robinson run wild for a season-high 216 yards.

The Horned Frogs bring in first-year head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU. He is no stranger to Texas football but he will have an uphill battle bringing back consistent success to Fort Worth. At SMU last year the Mustangs finished 8-4 including a win against TCU.

The Horned Frogs enter the 2022 season with hopeful expectations as they look to compete near the top of the Big 12. TCU hopes to be one of the Big 12 surprises this season as the Big 12 Media Poll had the Horned Frogs predicted seventh in the conference.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week.

TCU Horned Frogs

2021 Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big 12)

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes

Offensive Scheme: Air Raid

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Returning Starters on Offense: 7

The Horned Frogs return a good chunk of offensive production from last year. This includes senior quarterback Max Duggan who is looking to take that next step as an elite passer. However expect redshirt sophomore quarterback Chandler Morris to challenge Duggan for the starting job. 

The Horned Frogs also return key wide receiver, Quentin Johnston, who should provide as a premier passing target. Running back Kendre Miller will be looking to take over the reins from star running back Zach Evans, who transferred to Ole Miss.

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB: Max Duggan

RB: Kendre Miller

WR-X: Quentin Johnston

WR-Z: Quincy Brown

WR-SL: Derious Davis

TE: Geor'Quarius Spivey

LT: Marcus Williams

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Justin Tucker
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns’ Justin Tucker Becomes Highest-Paid Kicker in NFL History

Tucker agreed to a new four-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Sark
Play
News

Texas Receives 1st Place Vote in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Longhorns are ranked in the preseason coaches poll for the fifth year in a row

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
timmy allen 11
Play
Men's Basketball

Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him

Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago

LG: Brandon Coleman

OC: Alan Ali

RG: Steve Avila

RT: Andrew Coker

Returning Starters on Defense: 5

The Horned Frogs' defense in 2021 can only be described as a dumpster fire. Last season TCU allowed 462 yards per game and 35 points per game. TCU ranked 8th in the Big 12 in pass defense and 9th in rush defense. For how good the offense was the Horned Frogs defense continued to allow big plays resulting in a disappointing 5-7 season. TCU did fairly well in the transfer portal picking up key pieces in landing Tymon Mitchell from Georgia, interior pass rusher Caleb Fox from Stephen F. Austin, and Lwai Uguak from UConn to help.

Projected Defensive Starters:

DE: Terrell Cooper

NT: Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton

WLB: Johnny Hodges

MLB: Jamoi Hodge

SLB: Dee Winters

CB: Noah Daniels

CB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

SS: Mark Perry

WS: Nook Bradford

FS: Bud Clark

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Justin Tucker
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns’ Justin Tucker Becomes Highest-Paid Kicker in NFL History

Tucker agreed to a new four-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Sark
News

Texas Receives 1st Place Vote in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Longhorns are ranked in the preseason coaches poll for the fifth year in a row

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
timmy allen 11
Men's Basketball

Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him

Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Texas baseball
Baseball

Longhorns Set to Play in 2023 College Baseball Showdown

Texas will return to Arlington for the early season showdown with future SEC foes.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
Jordan Matthews
News

Longhorns DB Target Jordan Matthews Opens Up on Texas Interest Ahead of Commitment

One week ahead of his decision, Louisiana DB Jordan Matthews interest in the Longhorns remains high

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
Arch Manning
Football

David Cutcliffe Reveals 1 Key Reason Why Arch Manning Chose Longhorns

The Manning family's longtime quarterback mentor provided some interesting insight as to why Arch chose Texas.

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
10392800
Recruiting

An Elite Edge Rusher Locks in Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffAug 7, 2022 4:11 PM EDT
Kelvin Banks
Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Excited About Offensive Line Development

There is optimism the Texas offensive line will improve with talented freshmen.

By Michael GresserAug 7, 2022 3:38 PM EDT