Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: TCU
The Texas Longhorns will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Austin in Week 11. The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series leading 64-27-1, including last year's victory in Fort Worth.
The Longhorns continued their 2021 hot start with a 32-27 classic victory against rival TCU. That matchup saw Texas improve to 4-1 and running back Bijan Robinson run wild for a season-high 216 yards.
The Horned Frogs bring in first-year head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU. He is no stranger to Texas football but he will have an uphill battle bringing back consistent success to Fort Worth. At SMU last year the Mustangs finished 8-4 including a win against TCU.
The Horned Frogs enter the 2022 season with hopeful expectations as they look to compete near the top of the Big 12. TCU hopes to be one of the Big 12 surprises this season as the Big 12 Media Poll had the Horned Frogs predicted seventh in the conference.
Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week.
TCU Horned Frogs
2021 Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big 12)
Head Coach: Sonny Dykes
Offensive Scheme: Air Raid
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
Returning Starters on Offense: 7
The Horned Frogs return a good chunk of offensive production from last year. This includes senior quarterback Max Duggan who is looking to take that next step as an elite passer. However expect redshirt sophomore quarterback Chandler Morris to challenge Duggan for the starting job.
The Horned Frogs also return key wide receiver, Quentin Johnston, who should provide as a premier passing target. Running back Kendre Miller will be looking to take over the reins from star running back Zach Evans, who transferred to Ole Miss.
Projected Offensive Starters:
QB: Max Duggan
RB: Kendre Miller
WR-X: Quentin Johnston
WR-Z: Quincy Brown
WR-SL: Derious Davis
TE: Geor'Quarius Spivey
LT: Marcus Williams
Longhorns’ Justin Tucker Becomes Highest-Paid Kicker in NFL History
Tucker agreed to a new four-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
Texas Receives 1st Place Vote in Preseason Coaches Poll
The Longhorns are ranked in the preseason coaches poll for the fifth year in a row
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
LG: Brandon Coleman
OC: Alan Ali
RG: Steve Avila
RT: Andrew Coker
Returning Starters on Defense: 5
The Horned Frogs' defense in 2021 can only be described as a dumpster fire. Last season TCU allowed 462 yards per game and 35 points per game. TCU ranked 8th in the Big 12 in pass defense and 9th in rush defense. For how good the offense was the Horned Frogs defense continued to allow big plays resulting in a disappointing 5-7 season. TCU did fairly well in the transfer portal picking up key pieces in landing Tymon Mitchell from Georgia, interior pass rusher Caleb Fox from Stephen F. Austin, and Lwai Uguak from UConn to help.
Projected Defensive Starters:
DE: Terrell Cooper
NT: Soni Misi
DE: Dylan Horton
WLB: Johnny Hodges
MLB: Jamoi Hodge
SLB: Dee Winters
CB: Noah Daniels
CB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
SS: Mark Perry
WS: Nook Bradford
FS: Bud Clark
You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!