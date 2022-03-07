Longhorns Reveal New Jersey Numbers For 2022 Season

Incoming freshman and transfers for the Longhorns have chosen their new jersey numbers for next season

A new year means fresh faces for every college football locker room. For the Texas Longhorns’ locker room, head coach Steve Sarkisian has recruited an elite 2022 class, along with several standouts from the transfer portal.

Transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers will highlight the incoming transfer class. Next season, Ewers will have the opportunity to compete against Hudson Card for the starting position.

So, what will the new squad look like? Check out the new jersey numbers below:

Early enrollee edge Justice Finkley: No. 1

Sophomore Ja'Tavion Sanders: Switched From No. 3 To No. 0

Sophomore transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers: No. 3.

Early enrollee safety Larry Turner-Gooden: also No. 3

Early enrollee quarterback Maalik Murphy: No. 6

Cole Hutson

Junior transfer cornerback Ryan Watts: also No. 6

Early enrollee safety BJ Allen Jr: No. 7

Early enrollee defensive back Terrence Brooks: No. 8

Senior transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley: No. 9

Early enrollee cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau: No. 13

Junior transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor: No. 18

Early enrollee running back Jaydon Blue: No. 23

Redshirt freshman edge Jordon Thomas: No. 50

Early enrollee defensive tackle Aaron Bryant: No. 53

Early enrollee offensive lineman Cole Hutson: No. 54

Sophomore Sawyer Goram-Welch: Switched from No. 91 to No. 61

After the Longhorns’ disappointing 5-7 record during Sarkisian’s first season as head coach, these young Longhorns will aim to flip the script. With Spring Camp beginning this March, the players will now focus on winter workouts.

