Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers A Dark Horse Heisman Candidate?

The Longhorns new QB hasn't seen the field yet in Austin, but pundits are already putting heavy expectations on his shoulders

The Texas Longhorns will likely have a new man under center in 2022.

Former Ohio State Buckeye and Southlake standout Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas in December, and almost immediately became the favorite in many fans' eyes to take over the starting job.

While that is not guaranteed by any means, Ewers's level of talent is beyond anything else the Longhorns have on the roster currently.

To put it simply, if any other quarterback takes the first snap in the Longhorns season opener against Louisana Monroe, it will be a story.

Matthew Postins - Sports Illustrated

However, as legendary Texas high school coach Todd Dodge has cautioned, expecting too much of Ewers in his first season with the Longhorns could be troublesome.

Despite that, those expectations have no signs of slowing down, with national college football analyst RJ Young of Fox Sports labeling Ewers as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate next season.

Other candidates on the list for Young included Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, and Kansas State running back, Duece Vaughn.

If you're keeping score at home, there is one glaring difference between Ewers and the rest of the candidates on that list -- the other four players have all taken meaningful snaps on a college football field.

That is not to say Ewers is not capable of a fantastic debut season, but expecting anyone to replicate what Bryce Young did for Alabama this past year, for example, is unrealistic.

However, Ewers has never been one to back down from a challenge, so if anyone is capable of shocking the college football world next season, why not him?

