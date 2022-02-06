Skip to main content
Team(s)
Texas Longhorns

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers A Dark Horse Heisman Candidate?

The Longhorns new QB hasn't seen the field yet in Austin, but pundits are already putting heavy expectations on his shoulders

The Texas Longhorns will likely have a new man under center in 2022.

Former Ohio State Buckeye and Southlake standout Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas in December, and almost immediately became the favorite in many fans' eyes to take over the starting job. 

While that is not guaranteed by any means, Ewers's level of talent is beyond anything else the Longhorns have on the roster currently. 

To put it simply, if any other quarterback takes the first snap in the Longhorns season opener against Louisana Monroe, it will be a story. 

Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers_13

However, as legendary Texas high school coach Todd Dodge has cautioned, expecting too much of Ewers in his first season with the Longhorns could be troublesome. 

Despite that, those expectations have no signs of slowing down, with national college football analyst RJ Young of Fox Sports labeling Ewers as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate next season. 

Recommended Articles

58d0757db548bf5e2dd26a17fc97e1b7
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers A Dark Horse Heisman Candidate?

The Longhorns new QB hasn't seen the field yet in Austin, but pundits are already putting heavy expectations on his shoulders

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_17622688
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Dominate Second Half in Win Over No. 20 Iowa State

Longhorns had 24 points off 18 Iowa State turnovers.

Feb 5, 2022
Feb 5, 2022
Arch
Play
Recruiting

Arch Manning Eliminates Top Contender From Consideration

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices

Feb 5, 2022
Feb 5, 2022

Other candidates on the list for Young included Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, and Kansas State running back, Duece Vaughn.

If you're keeping score at home, there is one glaring difference between Ewers and the rest of the candidates on that list -- the other four players have all taken meaningful snaps on a college football field. 

Ewers
quinn-ewers-12032021-getty-ftr_5nx056aw5s7y1mkbjodeb3xkt
Quinn Ewers

That is not to say Ewers is not capable of a fantastic debut season, but expecting anyone to replicate what Bryce Young did for Alabama this past year, for example, is unrealistic. 

However, Ewers has never been one to back down from a challenge, so if anyone is capable of shocking the college football world next season, why not him?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

58d0757db548bf5e2dd26a17fc97e1b7
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers A Dark Horse Heisman Candidate?

The Longhorns new QB hasn't seen the field yet in Austin, but pundits are already putting heavy expectations on his shoulders

1 minute ago
USATSI_17622688
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Dominate Second Half in Win Over No. 20 Iowa State

Longhorns had 24 points off 18 Iowa State turnovers.

Feb 5, 2022
Arch
Recruiting

Arch Manning Eliminates Top Contender From Consideration

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17586246
Men's Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 23 Texas Vs. No. 20 Iowa State

The Longhorns will look to defend their 13-1 record at the Erwin Center

Feb 5, 2022
vic-schaefer
News

Texas Overpowered by NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Longhorns shoot 37 percent and gave up 25 points to Smith as they now prepare to face Bears on Sunday

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_16921466
Football

Texas' Passing Attack Stepping In the Right Direction

The Longhorns' offense put up lackluster passing numbers last season

Feb 4, 2022
ramey
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Looking To Avoid Season Sweep vs No. 20 Iowa State

The Cyclones got the better of Texas on Jan. 15 in Ames.

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17601989
Men's Basketball

Is Texas Point Guard Marcus Carr Living Up to the Hype?

The Minnesota transfer has still been finding his way at Texas

Feb 4, 2022