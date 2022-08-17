Kansas Jayhawks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Kansas Jayhawks featured one of the worst offenses in college football last season, averaging only 20.8 points and 326.3 yards of total offense per game. However, when they made their way to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns, their offense was practically unstoppable.

The Longhorns' defense couldn't stop a nosebleed against the Jayhawks, letting Kansas do whatever they want offensively. They would allow the Jayhawks to put up 57 points in an overtime loss at home while giving up 420 yards of total offense, both of which were well above Kansas' season averages.

Now, as the Longhorns prepare for a road game against the Jayhawks they will hope that their defense does the job. If they are unable to do so, this could be a long game for a Texas team that is desperately wanting to show vast improvements in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Here at LonghornsCountry.com, we are providing an in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster as a part of our way-too-early season preview. Yesterday we looked at the projected roster and today we will take a closer look at three offensive weapons that could give the Longhorns issues in this matchup.

Now, here are three Jayhawks that Texas will have to gameplan for if they want to avoid a second straight loss to Kansas.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels

In limited action for the Jayhawks in 2021, quarterback Jalon Daniels showed flashes of why he will likely start this season. Despite appearing in just six games last season, Daniels would finish 860 passing yards and seven touchdowns to just three interceptions.

His coming out party was against the Longhorns, as he had no trouble shredding the Texas defense. In the matchup against the Longhorns Daniels would throw for 202 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Running Back Devin Neal

If the Jayhawks want to have any semblance of fielding a competitive team in 2022, establishing their run game will go a long way in doing so. Enter running back Devin Neal.

Neal established himself as a viable first option in the rushing attack, taking 158 carries for 707 yards and eight touchdowns. Much like Daniels, Neal would have his best game of the season against the Longhorn defense. Against Texas he would rack up 143 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a whopping six yards per carry.

Wide Receiver Luke Grimm

After the departure of the Jayhawks leading receivers in Kwamie Lassiter II and Trevor Wilson, receiver Luke Grimm returns with the most receiving yards. He would bring in 22 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per reception which was good for second on the team. If Grimm can build a connection with Daniels, the Jayhawks offense could field a quietly good offense in 2022.

