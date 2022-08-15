Skip to main content

Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

An in-depth look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of Texas' matchup against Kansas.

Well, we are officially at the week of the season where Texas Longhorns fans must endure the worst of the jokes they will likely face all season. When you lose to the Kansas Jayhawks at home, the memes and jokes thrown your way are earned. 

It is no secret that the first year for the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian was ugly at times. Multiple blown leads in the second half of games showed the potential of what Texas can be but also shows how far they need to go. 

However, there is arguably no lower point than the loss to the overtime loss to Kansas at home. The Longhorns were one of Kansas' two wins in 2021, as the 57-56 overtime loss was a hard pill to swallow. Now, if the Longhorns want to show improvement under Sarkisian in year two, winning this game handily is one of many steps to do so. 

The Longhorns' defense allowed a Kansas team that averaged 326 yards of total offense per game to put up 420 yards of total offense, as they had no answer for anything the Jayhawks did when they had the ball. 

Here at LonghornsCountry.com, we will take an in-depth look at the Jayhawks as part of our way-too-early season preview. Last week we took a look at the TCU Horned Frogs, from their offense and defense to our staff predictions

Now, let's look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of the season. 

Kansas Jayhawks

2021 Record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Leipold is entering his second season as the coach of the Jayhawks with a 2-10 record.

Offensive Scheme: Multiple Pro

Defensive Set: 4-3, 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 5

While the Jayhawks only won two games, their offense at times did show flashes of being explosive. However, they would only average 326.3 yards of total offense and 20.8 points per game.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Jalon Daniels

RB Devin Neal

WR-X Luke Grimm

WR-Z Lawrence Arnold

WR-SL Steven McBride*

TE Mason Fairchild*

LT Earl Bostick Jr.*

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

leb2h7yjdxspubtokufp
Play
News

Longhorns Legend Steve Worster Passes Away at 73

One of the most celebrated Longhorns players in history has passed away at the age of 73

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_16605472
Play
Football

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Turning Heads in Preseason

Sam Ehlinger made a big impression in the Colts preseason opener.

By Michael Gresser2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_18181063
Play
News

Longhorns WR Isaiah Neyor, G Junior Angilau Out For Season With Injuries

The Longhorns lost two key pieces to their 2022 team in Saturday's scrimmage

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
19 hours ago

LG Armaj Reed-Adams

OC Mike Novitsky*

RG Michael Ford Jr.

RT Bryce Cabeldue*

Returning starters on defense: 5

Last season the Jayhawks were the second worst defense in the NCAA in terms of points allowed, allowing a whopping 42.2 points per game. They would also allow a staggering 487.4 yards of total offense per game.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Lonnie Phelps

DT Kenean Caldwell

DT Caleb Sampson*

DE Malcolm Lee*

LB Taiwan Berryhill*

LB Gavin Potter*

LB Rich Miller

CB Jacobee Bryant

S O.J. Burroughs

S Kenny Logan Jr.*

CB Cam'Ron Dabney

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

leb2h7yjdxspubtokufp
News

Longhorns Legend Steve Worster Passes Away at 73

One of the most celebrated Longhorns players in history has passed away at the age of 73

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
USATSI_16605472
Football

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Turning Heads in Preseason

Sam Ehlinger made a big impression in the Colts preseason opener.

By Michael Gresser2 hours ago
USATSI_18181063
News

Longhorns WR Isaiah Neyor, G Junior Angilau Out For Season With Injuries

The Longhorns lost two key pieces to their 2022 team in Saturday's scrimmage

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
USATSI_18143516
News

Card vs. Ewers: Is One Texas QB Pulling Away Prior To Season Start?

Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers could be battling down to the wire for the title of QB1.

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Ivan Melendez
Baseball

WATCH: Former Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Launches First Professional Home Run

Melendez launched the first of what will likely be several professional home runs.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
worthy
News

'Team Over Talent': Why Xavier Worthy Holds Himself To Different Standards

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy wasn't satisfied with last season despite his individual success.

By Cole ThompsonAug 13, 2022 12:06 PM EDT
Agiye Hall
Football

Longhorns Sarkisian Releases Statement on Agiye Hall Arrest, Suspension

Hall has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the program

By Zach DimmittAug 12, 2022 3:23 PM EDT
USATSI_18696247
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs look to strike revenge on the Longhorns in 2022.

By Adam GlickAug 12, 2022 2:32 PM EDT