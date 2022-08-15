Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

Well, we are officially at the week of the season where Texas Longhorns fans must endure the worst of the jokes they will likely face all season. When you lose to the Kansas Jayhawks at home, the memes and jokes thrown your way are earned.

It is no secret that the first year for the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian was ugly at times. Multiple blown leads in the second half of games showed the potential of what Texas can be but also shows how far they need to go.

However, there is arguably no lower point than the loss to the overtime loss to Kansas at home. The Longhorns were one of Kansas' two wins in 2021, as the 57-56 overtime loss was a hard pill to swallow. Now, if the Longhorns want to show improvement under Sarkisian in year two, winning this game handily is one of many steps to do so.

The Longhorns' defense allowed a Kansas team that averaged 326 yards of total offense per game to put up 420 yards of total offense, as they had no answer for anything the Jayhawks did when they had the ball.

Here at LonghornsCountry.com, we will take an in-depth look at the Jayhawks as part of our way-too-early season preview. Last week we took a look at the TCU Horned Frogs, from their offense and defense to our staff predictions.

Now, let's look at the Jayhawks' roster ahead of the season.

Kansas Jayhawks

2021 Record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Leipold is entering his second season as the coach of the Jayhawks with a 2-10 record.

Offensive Scheme: Multiple Pro

Defensive Set: 4-3, 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 5

While the Jayhawks only won two games, their offense at times did show flashes of being explosive. However, they would only average 326.3 yards of total offense and 20.8 points per game.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Jalon Daniels

RB Devin Neal

WR-X Luke Grimm

WR-Z Lawrence Arnold

WR-SL Steven McBride*

TE Mason Fairchild*

LT Earl Bostick Jr.*

LG Armaj Reed-Adams

OC Mike Novitsky*

RG Michael Ford Jr.

RT Bryce Cabeldue*

Returning starters on defense: 5

Last season the Jayhawks were the second worst defense in the NCAA in terms of points allowed, allowing a whopping 42.2 points per game. They would also allow a staggering 487.4 yards of total offense per game.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Lonnie Phelps

DT Kenean Caldwell

DT Caleb Sampson*

DE Malcolm Lee*

LB Taiwan Berryhill*

LB Gavin Potter*

LB Rich Miller

CB Jacobee Bryant

S O.J. Burroughs

S Kenny Logan Jr.*

CB Cam'Ron Dabney

