How Close is Texas to Championship Contender Status?

Would it truly be a college football offseason without discussing whether or not the Texas Longhorns are national championship contenders?

The Longhorns boast an abundance of weapons on offense, as running back Bijan Robinson is a Heisman hopeful while receivers Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor look to be a lethal 1-2 punch out wide. However, despite the star power for Texas on offense, there are still questions to be raised elsewhere.

Bill Connelly of ESPN.com believes that the Longhorns have five "ifs" in order for him to consider them true contenders. So, if these five things do happen then in Connelly's eyes, the Longhorns will find themselves a true national title contender.

If ... experience fixes a miserable run defense. Texas was 89th in rushing success rate allowed. Most of last year's front seven returns, and nose tackle Keondre Coburn is good, but this unit needs drastic improvement. If ... new blood fixes a miserable pass defense. The secondary was passive (124th in completion rate), and the pass rush didn't exist (117th in sack rate). Five of nine DBs with 100-plus snaps are gone, so the secondary will have some new players, for better or worse. If ... Gary Patterson and Pete Kwiatkowski work well together. Steve Sarkisian brought in the legendary former TCU head coach as a "special assistant." It is easy to think he might become defensive coordinator if Kwiatkowski, the current DC, struggles again. None of this feels conducive to an awesome working relationship. If ... Quinn Ewers (or Hudson Card) is ready. An all-world recruit, Ewers sat the bench at Ohio State and transferred home, and word out of practice was that he wasn't really separating himself from the sophomore Card. Whoever wins the job will have a lovely skill corps, an experienced line and major pressure to thrive. If ... the pass blocking improves. Despite facing few blitzes, the Horns ranked 90th in sack rate allowed last season. QB Casey Thompson (now at Nebraska) held onto the ball too long sometimes, but the pass protection simply wasn't good enough.

There is no doubting the weapons the Longhorns have on offense. However, even the best weapons don't win you a championship if the one getting you the ball is unreliable.

While quarterback Quinn Ewers was the most coveted recruit in the transfer portal this offseason, he is unproven. If he meets the expectations, however, then this Longhorn offense will be one of the best in the nation.

On the other side of the ball, the defense may make or break this season for Texas. If they repeat their performance from last season, the offense must put up a boatload of points to remain in games. However, if they do turn it around and show improvement, that will greatly ease the load of this Longhorn offense.

It isn't a bad thing to be excited for year two under Steve Sarkisian, especially with the talented added this offseason. That being said the Longhorns aren't likely to be true contenders yet. They should show progress in year two but are still a year or two away from being true national championship contenders.

