Longhorn WRs Worthy and Neyor Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Neyor and Worthy are among the best receivers in college football to watch this season.

There is a cautious sense of optimism surrounding the Texas Longhorns this season as they approach year two under coach Steve Sarkisian. Looking to improve on an ugly 5-7 record in year one, Sarkisian will lean heavily on the offense to do so

When looking at the weapons, Sarkisian has to work it isn't hard to see why the offense will be the reason the Longhorns win a lot of their games this year The Longhorns might boast the best group of offensive skill players in the country. 

With running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson both on the Doak Walker Award watch list, they will have no trouble running. However, Robinson and Johnson aren't the only pair of Longhorns on an offensive award watch list. 

Receivers Isaiah Neyor and Xavier Worthy also find themselves on a preseason watch list as they both were named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. 

Created in 1994, The Fred Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in American college football by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.

As a freshman last season, Worthy put his name on the college football map as one of the best receivers in college football. He would bring in 62 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning a litany of awards including a spot on the Freshman All-American Team. 

Adding Neyor, the former Wyoming Cowboy, via the transfer portal was one of the biggest moves for the Longhorns this offseason. In 2021 Neyor brought in 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch. 

Should either Neyor or Worthy take home the Biletnikoff, they would become the first Longhorn to do so in program history. The duo, which might be the best receiver duo in college football, are primed for a big season as they look to replicate their success from last season. 

