Longhorn Newcomers Jersey Numbers Revealed

Some of the jersey numbers that the Texas Longhorn newcomers will be wearing have been revealed

The Texas Longhorns have welcomed a talented group of summer enrolee freshmen and transfers. 

Of the freshmen, the Longhorns have added six offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two special teams players, and one linebacker. 

Through the portal, they’ve added Agiye Hall, a talented receiver who never found his footing at Alabama, as well as Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a productive linebacker from James Madison.

Freshman Jersey Numbers:

Kelvin Banks (OL) - 78

Devon Campbell (OL) - 52

Malik Agbo (OL) - 67

Connor Robertson (OL) - 62

Brenen Thompson (WR) - 11

Derrick Brown (EDGE) - 9

Trevell Johnson (LB) - 25

Transfer Jersey Numbers:

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (LB) - 2

Agiye Hall (WR) - 15

Many of the newcomers have yet to have their jersey numbers revealed including Neto Umeozulu (OL), Cameron Williams (OL), J’Mond Tapp (EDGE), Ethan Burke (EDGE), Kristopher Ross (DL), Zac Swanson (DL), Xavion Brice (DB), Austin Jordan (DB), Savion Red (WR), Will Stone (K), Lance St. Louis (LS).

The fresh faces on the Texas roster moved into their dorms over the weekend.

The summer enrollees joined the rest of the team and have already begun summer workouts.

Some of the newcomers will have the opportunity to compete for starting positions come fall camp, most notably Kelvin Banks, Devon Campbell, and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.

