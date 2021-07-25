Longhorns CB D'Shawn Jamison Named to CFA Dream Team

Jamison was the only Longhorn named to the College Football America Yearbook's 2021 Dream Team, or Preseason All-America, team

Texas Longhorns cornerback D’Shawn Jamison was selected as the first-team kick returner on the 2021 College Football America Yearbook FBS Preseason Dream Team, which is the publication’s version of an All-America team.

Jamison was the only Longhorn selected to the team, which features 85 players presented in the context of an actual Football Bowl Subdivision program.

He was one of the top special teams players in the Big 12 in 2020, as he set a UT single-season record with a 31.7 yards-per-return average on kickoffs. His 564 kickoff return yards rank as the third-most in a season in Texas history. He did that in just nine games, as he missed the Red River Showdown game with Oklahoma.

As a cornerback, Jamison logged 31 tackles (25 solo) and broke up six passes.

The Longhorns are preparing for their first season under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns are coming off a 7-3 season in which it finished 5-3 and in fourth place in the Big 12 and defeated Colorado, 55-23, in the Alamo Bowl. That wasn’t enough to save Tom Herman’s job as head coach, as he was fired shortly after the bowl win. In came Sarkisian, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide during the program’s run to the 2020 national championship.

Sarkisian was head coach at Washington from 2009-13, and at USC from 2014-15, and compiled a record of 46-35. He has never won a conference title.

The Longhorns return a solid group on offense, including running back Bijan Robinson, who gained 703 yards and scored four touchdowns in 2020, along with Roschon Johnson, who rushed for 418 yards and scored six touchdowns. The biggest question on offense for Texas is at quarterback, where Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are vying to be Sam Ehlinger’s successor.

Defensively, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is the leading returning tackler after a 60-tackle season in 2020. He also had two interceptions.

The 2021 College Football America Yearbook features seven pages of Big 12 content, including an overall preview of the conference race, a spotlight piece on Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Starting Lineup, all Big 12 schedules and a half-page devoted to each program.

The 2021 College Football America Yearbook features more than 900 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.

