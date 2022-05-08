Skip to main content

Former Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon Sets Transfer Destination

Kelvontay Dixon to join three former Longhorns in Dallas

Former Texas receiver Kelvontay Dixon won't be catching passes on the Forty Acres, but he'll continue his career in the Lone Star State.

Dixon is expected to transfer to SMU to this upcoming season. He elected to enter the transfer portal following spring practice in Austin. 

A former top recruit coming out of Carthage High in East Texas, Dixon played in 15 games over two seasons at Texas. He made three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

USATSI_17110942

Kelvontay Dixon 

USATSI_15377477

Kelvontay Dixon 

USATSI_16921622

Kelvontay Dixon 

The highlight of Dixon's Texas career came in the 2020 Alamo Bowl against Colorado. As a freshman, he recorded a 73-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Casey Thompson, who has since transferred to Nebraska.  

The play was the longest reception by a Texas freshman all-time in a bowl game and the fifth-longest reception in Longhorns' bowl history. 

The 6-foot, 182-pound wideout will have three years of eligibility remaining in Dallas. According to reports, Dixon chose SMU over Texas Tech, Auburn and two other programs. 

SMU continues to add Texas talent via the transfer portal under new coach Rhett Lashlee. Earlier this week, former defensive lineman David Abiara and safety Chris Adimora committed to the program, along with Oklahoma State linebacker Kamryn Farrar. In January, former top target Joshua Moore committed to the Ponies after it was initially expected he would transfer to Texas Tech. 

USATSI_15139962

Kelvontay Dixon 

USATSI_15376217

Kelvontay Dixon 

USATSI_15377473

Kelvontay Dixon 

For Texas, the combination of Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington should help stabilize the passing attack. Worthy took home Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors after breaking Roy Williams' first-year record in single-season receiving yards. When healthy, Whittington has a complimentary option in the slot for any quarterback. 

The Longhorns also added Wyoming transfer Isaiah Nayor this offseason. Last year with the Cowboys, Nayor recorded 44 catches for 878 yards and team-high 12 touchdowns. Texas also still is in the running for reigning Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, who is leaving Pittsburgh after two years. 

Addison, expected to be the top receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft, is currently mulling over his options between Pitt, USC and Texas. Former Pitt receivers coach, Brennan Marion, was hired by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian this offseason. 

