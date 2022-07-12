Texas 2022 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners

The Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Red River Rivalry matchup at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Oct. 8 in Week 6.

By this point, the Longhorns will have completed their non-conference slate, which includes a Week 2 matchup with Alabama, along with their Big 12 openers against Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The Longhorns and Sooners meet every season in a rivalry that dates back more than 100 years. Dallas has long been the location for the contest, a good halfway point between Austin, Texas, the home of the Longhorns, and Norman, Okla., the home of the Sooners.

Oklahoma is coming off an 11-2 season and a 7-2 Big 12 slate. But, the Sooners failed to make the Big 12 Championship Game for the first since it was reinstated, and the offseason featured a massive coaching transition. Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to take over at USC, and the Sooners hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to take over. Venables was a former defensive coordinator at OU under Bob Stoops, who was the interim head coach for the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.

Texas is coming off a 5-7 season in which it failed to make a bowl game in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season. He returns Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson at running back and the Longhorns are staging a quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers, the latter of which transferred in from Ohio State.

Oklahoma Sooners

2021 Record: 11-2 (7-2 in Big 12)

Head coach: Brent Venables

Venables is entering his first year as head coach at Sooners.

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-3

Returning starters on offense: 5

The most notable returning starter is wide receiver Marvin Mims, who had 32 catches for 705 yards and five touchdowns last season. The Sooners lost four of their top five pass-catchers from last season, along with their top two rushers and top two passers. Both starting quarterbacks transferred — Caleb Williams to USC and Spencer Rattler to South Carolina.

The Sooners do expect three starters back on the offensive line, so that’s where they’ll start under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who was at Ole Miss last season.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Dillon Gabriel

RB Eric Gray

WR Theo Wease

WR Marvin Mims*

WR Drake Stoops

TE Brayden Willis*

LT Anton Harrison*

LG McKade Mettauer

C Andrew Raym*

RG Chris Murray*

RT Wayne Morris

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 4

The Sooners were a Top 30 unit against the run last season, but overall they were No. 60 in scoring defense and No. 109 in passing yards allowed per game. It will be up to Venables and his new defensive coordinator, Ted Roof, to install a similar system that worked for Venables at Clemson. Weak-side linebacker DaShaun White is the player to watch among the few returning starters, but the Sooners have enough talent to be competitive.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Reggie Grimes

DT Jeffrey Johnson

DT Jalen Redmond*

DE Marcus Stripling

SLB Shane Whittier

MLB Danny Stutsman

WLB DaShaun White*

CB Woodi Washington

CB D.J. Graham*

S Key Lawrence

S Billy Bowman

* denotes returning starter

