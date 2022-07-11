Big 12 QB Room Rankings: Longhorns at the Top?

The Longhorns have some talented, but slightly inexperienced signal-callers in Steve Sarkisian's quarterback room.

The Texas Longhorns have more quarterback talent than they might know what to do with. With two legitimate starters in Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card set to compete for the starting job, the Horns have a good problem on their hands. True freshman Maalik Murphy could also become a real problem in the foreseeable future as he continues to progress out of a walking boot.

And with a quarterback-friendly coach like Steve Sarkisian, Texas has the makings of one of the best quarterback rooms in the country.

But the Longhorns are still on the outside looking in the conference's top groups of signal-callers, according to Athlon Sports' Big 12 quarterback room rankings that were recently released in the publication's annual 2022 college football preview magazine.

The Longhorns rank No. 4 behind teams like Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, ranking one through three.

Arch Manning will be joining the Longhorns in 2023, meaning these rankings could look much different a year from now. Though if everything goes to Steve Sarkisian's plan, he likely won't need to battle for the starting job with Ewers next fall.

Texas has the talent at quarterback, but still has much to prove in a season where the expectations of surpassing a 5-7 record from last year are huge.

