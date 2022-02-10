The Longhorns Are All-In On Arch Manning; Quinn Ewers For Heisman?

The Longhorns are all in on rebuilding the quarterback position with both Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns have had significant problems with inconsistency at the quarterback spot since the exit of Colt McCoy in 2009. And while Sam Ehlinger provided temporary relief from that issue, Steve Sarkisian is still searching for the next great Austin signal caller.

For now, it appears as though Sark may have found that quarterback in Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers. However, he is also going all-in on the latest blue-chipper from the first family of football, Arch Manning.

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, your hosts Matt Galatzan and John Garcia break down the Longhorns' pursuit of Arch Manning, and whether or not they are in on the 2023 super QB recruit.

The guys also talk about what the potential hiring of David Cutcliffe could do for both the pursuit of Manning and for the program in general, before breaking down Quinn Ewers and his Heisman Potential.

