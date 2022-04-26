Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Defense After Orange-White Game

The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out on defense next fall

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns wrapped up their second spring football camp under Steve Sarkisian on Saturday, culminating in the Orange-White game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns took the field for the final time in the game, giving a brief look at the initial hierarchy at each position group, and setting up a host of questions on who could be battling for playing time as the summer progresses.

So who had the first crack with the first team for Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski?

So what does the roster look like exiting spring activities? Check out LonghornsCountry.com's full offensive post-spring depth chart below:

We've already covered the offensive depth chart. Check out LonghornsCountry.com's full defensive post-spring depth chart below:

Jack 1: Alfred Collins

Buck 1: Ovie Oghoufo

Jack 2: Barryn Sorrell

Buck 2: DJ Harris

Ovie Oghoufo USA Today Sports Ovie Oghoufo

It's going to be difficult to beat out Collins and Oghoufo for their respective starting positions. Oghoufo was tied for second on the team in sacks (two) while Collins carved out a steady role last season with four starts.

Sorrell has more on-field experience than Harris Jr. but both still have much to prove. Harris Jr. appeared in just two games while Sorrell saw action in six contests.

NT 1: Keondre Coburn

NT 2: T'Vondre Sweat

DT 1: Moro Ojomo

DT 2: Vernon Broughton

Keondre Coburn Keondre Coburn

The interior defensive line might be the best unit on Texas' defense heading into the 2022 season. Coburn, Sweat, and Ojomo are all returning as seniors.

Still, the overall production on defense is a work in progress, and it starts on the defensive line. All three players will look to maintain their roles from last season with Broughton continuing to carve his own.

WILL LB 1: DeMarvion Overshown

MIKE LB 1: Jaylan Ford

SAM LB 1: Jett Bush

WILL LB 2: Devin Richardson

MIKE LB 2: David Gbenda

SAM LB 2: Jaden Hullaby

DeMarvion Overshown USA Today Sports DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown was the focal point of Texas' defense last season. He led the team in total tackles (74), fumble recoveries (two) and recorded two sacks. Ford had a quietly productive season behind Overshown and Luke Brockermeyer, registering the third-most tackles on the team (53) and the most tackles for loss (six).

Gbenda was a consistent presence in the front seven but only had one start in 11 games. That will could change this season.

Bush was a key depth piece for Kwiatkowski, while Hullaby redshirted all of last season, and has seen action at running back as well. Depending on what happens in the transfer portal going forward, both could earn increased roles heading into next season.

CB 1: D'Shawn Jamison

CB 1: Ryan Watts

CB 2: Terrance Brooks

CB 2: Jaylon Guilbeau

Nickel: Jahdae Barron

USA Today Sports D'Shawn Jamison D'Shawn Jamison Ryan Watts

Texas added some much-needed talent to the secondary through recruiting and the portal. Jamison will once again be the lead corner for his fifth and final season. Watts tied the Ohio State team lead for picks last season (two) despite only playing in three games. He's already seemingly locked down the spot opposite of Jamison.

Brooks and Guilbeau are two early enrollees that impressed early. Guilbeau was recently suspended from the team, but if he does what he needs to do this summer, could still be a major piece of the puzzle. If that happens, both are expected to contribute this season, with Brooks slated to be Texas' top freshman on defense.

Barron is still a bit of an unknown that showed signs of production last season in nine appearances, but had a very impressive spring.

BS 1: Anthony Cook

BS 2: Kitan Crawford

FS 1: Jerrin Thompson

FS 2: JD Coffey

Anthony Cook (11) Jerrin Thompson Anthony Cook

Cook is one of the team's most experienced defensive backs headed into 2022 and he's primed for another solid season. He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a junior.

Thompson stared six games last season and should see a more consistent role with the transfer of BJ Foster. Coffey, Blackwell, and Crawford all split time at safety during the spring and will be fighting for playing time. Look for freshman BJ Allen to also get involved.

